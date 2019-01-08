Nissan announces INFINITI management changes

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that effective immediately, Christian Meunier is promoted to president of INFINITI Motor Co., Ltd., and chairman of the Management Committee – INFINITI, responsible for managing the INFINITI brand and its entire business globally.



Christian Meunier





/EIN News/ -- Meunier has been serving as global division vice president of global marketing and sales operations for INFINITI, managing all marketing and sales activities.

In recent years, Meunier led operations in both the U.S. and Canada, as senior vice president for Nissan sales & marketing and operations at Nissan North America, and as president of Nissan Canada. This included all sales, marketing communications, model line brand management, parts and service, product planning, trucks and light commercial vehicles, customer quality and dealer network development functions. As president of Nissan Canada, he led the organization to record volume and market share through effective marketing programs and a strengthening of the dealer network. Meunier began his Nissan career in 2002 at Nissan Europe.

“Christian Meunier brings a record of success to this role, in addition to continuity based on his current global marketing and sales leadership position at INFINITI,” said Nissan CEO and President Hiroto Saikawa. “We are fortunate to welcome him to this new challenge.”

Meunier replaces Roland Krueger, who has been leading INFINITI since 2015. Krueger has elected to leave the company to pursue new opportunities. He played a central role in advancing the INFINITI brand’s progress in the premium segment around the world.

“Roland Krueger’s contributions over the last four years steered INFINITI through an important period of growth,” Saikawa said. “We thank him and wish him well in his future pursuits.”

About Nissan Canada Inc.

Nissan Canada Inc. (NCI) is the Canadian sales, marketing and distribution subsidiary of Nissan Motor Limited and Nissan North America, Inc. NCI was the first Japanese-based automaker to incorporate in Canada in 1965, and now directly employs 306 full-time staff across offices in Vancouver (BC), Mississauga (ON), and Kirkland (QC). There are 208 independent Nissan dealerships, including 81 that also act as Nissan Commercial Vehicles dealers, 114 electric vehicle-certified dealers, and 42 INFINITI retailers across Canada.

More information about Nissan in Canada and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissan.ca and www.INFINITI.ca.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.INFINITIUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and INFINITINews.com.



About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world’s largest automotive partnership, with combined sales of more than 10.6 million vehicles in calendar year 2017.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Media contacts:

Didier Marsaud

Director, Corporate Communications

Nissan Canada

Telephone: 905-629-6400

Email: didier.marsaud@nissancanada.com

Jenn McCarthy

Manager, Product Communications

Nissan Canada

Telephone: 905-629-6350

Email: jennifer.mccarthy@nissancanada.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97435d27-28e9-4de7-ba06-d43ad12b796d

Download image, here .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.