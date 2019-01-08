SyncHR Announces Record Sales in 2018

Company Also Appoints New Vice President of Customer Success



/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SyncHR, the leading all-in-one HR, Payroll and Benefits management solution purpose-built for mid-sized enterprises, today announced year-over-year sales growth of 206 percent in 2018. Notable new clients include Riddell, Florida Cancer Specialists and Eliot Community Services.

The company attributed the record growth to SyncHR’s rapidly growing brand reputation and increasing demand from fast-growing, mid-sized enterprises in key industries like healthcare and manufacturing who need an agile Human Capital Management (HCM) solution designed for the modern era.

“Many mid-size enterprises, particularly in dynamic and highly-regulated segments like healthcare and manufacturing, are being held back by outdated HR tech originally designed for another era,” said Pamela Glick, CEO at SyncHR. “SyncHR offers a different viewpoint about the future, where HR operates at the new speed of business, sees their workforce with new eyes and easily connects their employee data across the entire business ecosystem.”

As part of its vision to help mid-size organizations modernize their HR, SyncHR has appointed Corey Knop as the new vice president of Customer Success. In his role, Knop is charged with continuing to bring innovation and industry leadership to SyncHR’s world-class implementation processes, change management programming and premium customer care.

“SyncHR is all about bringing real innovation and new thinking to the HR market,” said Knop. “For us, it’s about elevating service levels to a new high where mid-sized businesses have long-been overlooked and underserved by the old-era vendors.”

Prior to joining SyncHR, Knop consulted with early-stage companies to help them develop their own world-class service organizations. He has also held several customer success leadership positions at companies, including more than 15 years at IBM.

About SyncHR

SyncHR is a next-gen Human Capital Management Solution purpose-built to help growing, mid-sized enterprises operate in the new era of HR where speed, intelligent automation, and HR science are key requirements for running a successful high-velocity business. Unlike legacy solutions built for a different era, SyncHR’s innovative design and patented technology allows our clients to operate at the new speed of business, see their workforce with new eyes, always know when things change, and make HR the heartbeat of their business ecosystem. To learn more, please visit www.synchr.com .

Contacts

SyncHR ARL Strategic Communications Charles Var, 720-770-1393 Amanda Lee, 727-272-0781 cvar@synchr.com Amanda.lee@arlpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.