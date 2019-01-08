PinnacleART Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

PASADENA, Texas, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PinnacleART, a global leader in designing, implementing, and maintaining asset reliability and integrity programs, appointed Stephen T. Powers as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As CEO, Powers will lead the company in fulfilling PinnacleART’s vision of making the world reliable.



/EIN News/ -- “The selection of Stephen as PinnacleART’s CEO was a unanimous decision,” said Frank Muller, PinnacleART Advisory Board Chairman. “The notable growth PinnacleART experienced after Stephen stepped in as interim CEO, all while maintaining his regular responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), displays Stephen’s unique ability to identify and execute strategies that will drive the company to become a global leader in reliability.”

Prior to stepping into the role of interim CEO, Powers was the CFO for PinnacleART, and was recently selected as a finalist for Houston Business Journal’s CFO of the Year, an award which honors top financial executives from across the city. Powers was hired as CFO in 2016 and through his leadership during this time the company has grown 25% in top line and 20% EBITDA from 2016 to 2018.

During his time as CFO, Powers led the selection and implementation of an ERP software system, created PinnacleART’s procurement function, drove maturity of key IT infrastructure, and increased margins through upgraded financial reporting, analytics, and business review processes.

In addition to his regular responsibilities as CFO and interim CEO, Powers is the executive sponsor of PinnacleART’s community outreach committee, which partners with Pasadena charities to provide support and resources to the local community. As executive sponsor, Powers has helped develop a strong partnership between PinnacleART and Sarah’s House, a shelter in Pasadena providing homeless women and children with stability, education and life-skills to transition from homelessness to independence. Powers was recently elected Chairman of the Board of Sarah’s House, and will lead the mission to expand the shelter’s capacity and eradicate homelessness in the Pasadena area over the next year.

A native Houstonian, Powers has over 20 years of experience in the energy and industrial services sectors. Powers is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Master in Professional Accounting with a concentration in Information Management and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting with a concentration in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

PinnacleART’s vision is to make the world reliable. We do this by designing, implementing, and maintaining comprehensive asset reliability and integrity programs for process facilities in the oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, wastewater, and electric power industries— including national oil companies, super majors, and majors, as well as independents. Our team of talented experts, engineers, and inspectors help clients mitigate risk of downtime and loss of containment; ensure safety of personnel; optimize costs associated with inspection, maintenance and total asset spend; and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. To learn more about PinnacleART, visit www.pinnacleart.com , email info@pinnacleart.com or call 281-598-1330.

