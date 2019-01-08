Profitect Voted a top Software Vendor by Retailers Across 15 Categories in 2019 RIS Software LeaderBoard

Profitect Secures Top Rankings in ROI, Customer Satisfaction, Technology Innovation and Overall Performance in Renowned “Best of the Best in Retail Tech” Report

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profitect Inc. , the leading prescriptive analytics provider for retail and CPG, today announced the company was voted a top software vendor by retailers in 15 categories in RIS 2019 Software LeaderBoard for the second consecutive year. Profitect moved up a position from last year’s report and is now ranked 14th in the LeaderBoard’s esteemed “Top 20 Overall Ranking” out of several hundred software vendors ranked. Profitect also secured Top 10 ranking positions in 14 additional categories including return on investment (ROI), customer satisfaction, technology innovation and overall performance.



/EIN News/ -- “We are honored that our customers once again placed us in the ‘Best of the Best’ list with recognition in this year’s RIS Software LeaderBoard for the second year in a row,” said Guy Yehiav, CEO, Profitect. “Our rankings in the 2019 LeaderBoard are a testament to the value our customers find using our prescriptive analytics solution to create actionable opportunities that drive real results. We will continue providing our customers with measurable benefits and ROI including increased margins, improved sales and better inventory accuracy in 2019 and beyond.”

The annual RIS Software LeaderBoard evaluates leading retail technology vendors and ranks their offerings alongside customer reviews and feedback. Profitect secured top rankings in 15 categories in this year’s Software LeaderBoard; some of these categories include:

Customer Satisfaction

Top Vendors

Leaders in Overall Performance

Leaders in Total Cost of Operations

Leaders in Return on Investment

Leaders in Technology Innovation

Leaders in Ease of Administration & Maintenance

Leaders in Quality of Service

Leaders in Recommendation

Leaders in Quality of Support

“Congratulations to Profitect for making the coveted Top 20 retail vendors list for the second consecutive year,” said Joe Skorupa, editorial director of RIS News. “The title of this year’s report is ‘The Best of the Best in Retail Technology’ and we feel strongly that the vendors we highlight throughout, such as Profitect, are ahead of the pack in their respective technology within retail. Profitect should be very proud of the results they have achieved and based on the impressive feedback we received from their growing customer base, I anticipate more great things to come from this innovative company in 2019.”

To download a copy of the 2019 RIS LeaderBoard report, click here: https://growprof.it/2CfmhUV

About Profitect

Profitect’s prescriptive analytics solution leverages pattern detection and machine learning to identify opportunities that impact sales and margin. Profitect takes retail and CPG company data and identifies areas for improvement including: inventory accuracy, out of stocks, pricing accuracy, unsellable merchandise, and assortment discrepancies. Profitect customers typically realize a 2-5% increase in sales, better consumer experience, 10-15% basis point margin improvement, and labor productivity improvement within 6 months. To learn more about Profitect visit: www.profitect.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Erin Knapp

profitect@matternow.com

617-502-6546



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.