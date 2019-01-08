Paycor Adds Industry-first Dedicated Relationship Manager Service to Partner Loyalty Program

New Benefits Broker Service Model for Top Partners Supports Paycor’s Most Important Guiding Principle: Take Care of the Client

CINCINNATI, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced the addition of an industry-first Dedicated Relationship Manager to its Partner Loyalty Program . This new role provides a single point of contact between Paycor and brokers to ensure mutual clients are getting the support they need.



This industry-first initiative enhances Paycor’s Partner Loyalty Program, further marking the company as a true differentiator in the market.

The role of the Dedicated Relationship Managers includes:

Benefits Broker Outreach - Sharing the state of the overall health of mutual clients, including key metrics, retention and more

- Sharing the state of the overall health of mutual clients, including key metrics, retention and more Joint Go-to-Market Strategy - In conjunction with marketing, helping brokers retain and grow their businesses through a collaborative partnership

- In conjunction with marketing, helping brokers retain and grow their businesses through a collaborative partnership Internal Process Management - Supporting complex client implementations (if needed)

- Supporting complex client implementations (if needed) Issue Resolution - Acting as a point of escalation for client-related issues (if needed)

This role is further proof of Paycor’s commitment to helping brokers succeed. In 2016, Paycor launched the Broker Care service to offer a range of innovative features designed to help benefits brokers streamline client interactions and address today's most complex business challenges. Building off of the success of the Broker Care service, Paycor later launched a Broker-specific content series and partner forum, TECH+, providing ongoing access to industry expertise through articles, webinars, calculators and even a national broker event.

In 2017, Paycor launched a Partner Loyalty Program to put that expertise into action by supplying co-branded marketing tools and thought leadership to support the growth of the brokers’ businesses. To learn more about Paycor’s exclusive partner marketing packages, please visit: https://go.paycor.com/partnermarketingpackages.html

Paycor will be holding its second annual TECH+ Partner Forum, the company’s national HCM conference for benefits brokers and financial advisors, at the Ritz-Carlton in Naples, FL. from Sept. 3-5, 2019. More information about this event will be available soon.

Supporting Quotes:

“Paycor is paving the way for how to support referral partners,” said Moneesh Arora, chief service officer at Paycor. “The first of its kind, the Dedicated Relationship Manager position was created for the benefits broker, providing a 360-degree support system focused on the client, so the broker can ensure that they have a complete view of their portfolio of clients and a single point of contact at Paycor. We are extremely proud of our Partner Loyalty Program and are excited to further enhance our offering with the addition of this role.”

Supporting Resources

About Paycor

More than 30,000 medium-sized and small businesses trust Paycor to help them manage their most valuable asset—their people. Paycor is known for delivering modern, intuitive recruiting, HR and payroll solutions, but what makes us legendary is our singular focus on helping business leaders, entrepreneurs, and HR professionals make a real difference in their organizations. Paycor’s personalized support and user-friendly, scalable technology streamlines every aspect of people management, giving our clients the peace of mind to focus on what they know best, their business and their mission. To learn how Paycor can help you make a difference, visit http://www.paycor.com .

