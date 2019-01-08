Torino Power Solutions Selected by BC Hydro to Install Powerline Sensor

Torino Power’s Power Line Monitoring System (PLM) Provides Real-Time Temperature Data To Utilities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torino Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: TPS) (the “Company” or “Torino”) is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from BC Hydro for the installation of its Power Line Monitoring (PLM) sensor system in northern British Columbia.



Torino will deliver one of its overhead conductor sensor systems to a specified location in northern B.C. in February. The purchase order is for $20,000 for one PLM unit that will be used for an evaluation installation. The Company will provide further installation details and timing in the coming weeks.

Rav Mlait, CEO of Torino commented, “The Torino PLM system is unique because of its completely passive sensors (no electronics or batteries) that provide utilities with the most durable, easy to install and low-maintenance sensor system in the market. We are truly excited to begin this new installation of our technology with a major utility in Canada. We are also pleased that BC Hydro selected a local company.”

BC Hydro is a Crown corporation and Canada’s fifth largest electric utility serving over 4 million customers in the province of British Columbia.

Torino's patented microwave cavity sensor technology delivers real-time temperature measurements of overhead powerlines that allow for increased transmission capacity, improved grid resiliency, lower energy costs and bottleneck elimination. Torino sensors can be deployed quickly and begin transmitting real-time data to the utility almost immediately.

Torino is focused on servicing utilities that are seeking new innovative sensor technology to improve grid performance and reduce cost for their customers.

