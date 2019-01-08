Kaltura Launches Video Chat App for Microsoft Teams

Kaltura makes it easy to create and share videos and screen captures as part of group chats within Microsoft Teams. Users can also launch and watch live webcasts using Kaltura’s new App.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, a leading video technology provider, announced today the release of its new video chat solution for Microsoft Teams, to enable more ways for easy video creation and sharing as part of group chats.

The new application empowers Kaltura customers to actively use video for communication and collaboration in Teams. Customers now have another option to easily record, capture their screen, upload and share videos, and even present and watch live webcasts that display beautifully on any device, anywhere, all within the Teams environment.



By integrating Kaltura video into Teams, organizations give Teams users another way to make video a major component of their collaboration. Video chat messages create a more personal connection. Company webcasts can be watched within the same environment as the rest of their business interactions. Video galleries showcase content to create a sense of teamwork and ownership that boost morale and employee engagement. Video content shared by users is also made accessible, trackable, and discoverable.



“This new video chat application complements our broad video communications suite of solutions that includes video emails, large scale live video webcasts, and now video chat messages, that are easy to use and deploy either as stand-alone products, or integrated within existing communication systems and workflows,” said Dr. Michal Tsur, Kaltura Co-founder, President & General Manager - Enterprise & Learning.



Tsur continued: “We are all used to easily sharing visual video content in our personal chats, and now we make it just as easy to use Kaltura video as part of online chats and team collaboration at work. We are excited to bring our video tools into the Microsoft Teams ecosystem.”



Mike Ammerlaan, director, Microsoft Office 365 Ecosystem, Microsoft Corp. said, “Integrating Kaltura’s video capabilities into the Microsoft Teams environment gives our customers another option to add powerful video tools to their existing workflows. We’re pleased to offer our Teams customers this new option to make their Teams platform even more effective.”



About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the EVP (Enterprise Video Platform), EdVP (Education Video Platform), Cloud TV, and OVP (Online Video Platform), markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal. Kaltura is deployed globally in thousands of enterprises, educational institutions, media companies, and service providers and engages hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school. The company is committed to three core values - openness, flexibility, and collaboration - and is the initiator and backer of the world's leading open source video management project, which is home to more than 150,000 community members.

Kaltura’s Enterprise and Learning business unit helps organizations from all industries power video across the organization, both internally – for employees and students, and externally – for customers and partners, live and VOD, on any device. Kaltura offers the tools to create and manage video that can power every department. With Kaltura’s video solutions, organizations can improve communication, drive engagement, share knowledge, increase collaboration boost creativity, and improve learning results. For more information visit www.kaltura.com.

