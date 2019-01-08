Altair to Present at Needham Growth Conference

TROY, Mich., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR) Chief Financial Officer Howard Morof will present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference to be held in New York, NY.



The Altair presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 8:40 a.m. ET (5:40 a.m. PT). A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com .

About Altair

Altair transforms design and decision making by applying simulation, machine learning and optimization throughout product lifecycles. Altair’s broad portfolio of simulation technology and patented units-based software licensing model enable Simulation-Driven Innovation™ for Altair’s customers. With more than 2,000 employees, Altair is headquartered in Troy, Michigan, USA and operates 71 offices throughout 24 countries. Altair serves more than 5,000 customers across broad industry segments. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

Investor Relations

Brian Denyeau

ICR

248-614-2400 ext. 346

ir@altair.com

Media Relations

Dave Simon

Altair

248-614-2400 ext. 332

pr@altair.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.