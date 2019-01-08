ePlus Partners with Intel and Surgical Theater for 360° Virtual Reality Surgical Imaging

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS) today announced a new partnership with Intel and Surgical Theater. Together with its partners, ePlus will assist customers to bridge the knowledge gap between doctors and patients with Surgical Theater’s Precision VR® technology.



Accurate information and imagery is vitally important for surgeons, both before and during surgery. Patients and families also depend on clear, user-friendly data to make informed decisions about critical procedures. Virtual reality (VR) is emerging as an important tool for healthcare stakeholders—and Intel, Surgical Theater, and ePlus are leading the way to bring these precedent-setting capabilities to healthcare professionals and the people who depend on them for life-saving treatment.

Powered by Intel Core i7 processors, Precision VR combines F-16 flight simulation technology with 360° Virtual Realty to bring conventional medical imaging to life. Its Precision VR Engage™ visualization platform helps doctors more effectively educate patients and their families—giving them a “fly through” leading to a clearer understanding of the diagnosis, prognosis, surgical plan, and potential risks/benefits. The result is greater comfort and trust, and increased patient engagement, which translates into decreased patient migration, greater surgical conversion, and improved patient satisfaction.

On the surgical side, the Surgical Navigation Advanced Platform (SNAP) revolutionizes the way delicate and highly-complex surgical procedures are performed. Creating the surgical plan with the patient-specific 360VR models allows surgeons to leverage SNAP’s real-time VR guidance while operating. SNAP’s detailed imaging may also result in increasingly precise surgical procedures, potentially protecting the anatomy while optimizing patient outcomes and recovery times.

“ePlus is excited to bring this important technology to our healthcare customers,” said George Pashardis, VP leading ePlus’ healthcare practice. “The combination of Intel hardware and Surgical Theater’s visualization platform gives doctors, patients, and families an incredibly useful new tool that benefits everyone involved. Partnering with these two companies in VR makes ePlus’ healthcare practice even more valuable to our customers and potential customers.”

"Virtual reality is one of the new technologies that will transform healthcare,” said Jennifer Esposito, Intel’s general manager of health and life sciences. “Real-time processing is a core element of this patient-specific imaging solution and a great example how Intel's technology contributes to improved outcomes and experiences for doctors and their patients. We are happy to see our partners collaborating to make this innovation widely available.”

“Surgical Theater is proud to launch our 360VR enterprise solutions in partnership with Intel and ePlus,” said Alon Zuckerman, chief operations officer and president of mVR division at Surgical Theater. “Intel and Surgical Theater have a strong partnership for bringing virtual reality and augmented reality solutions to healthcare; now with ePlus on board, Surgical Theater will be able to access new markets, bringing the most innovative 360VR solutions to benefit both patients and surgeons.”

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from cloud to security and digital infrastructure, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,200 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com , call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com .

Connect with ePlus on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ePlusinc and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ePlus . ePlus. Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Surgical Theater

Surgical Theater, the market leader in virtual and augmented reality-based healthcare services, is the first to combine cutting-edge fighter jet flight simulation technology with a patient’s own anatomy scans, using medical imaging such as MRI, CT and DTI, to create a 360-degree virtual reality reconstruction of the patient’s own anatomy and pathology. Precision VR revolutionizes patient engagement opportunities in the clinic while providing cutting-edge surgical planning and navigation capabilities in the operating room, as well as powerful tools for medical education and collaboration.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements.” Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with major customers or vendors; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; possible adverse effects resulting from financial market disruption and general slowdown of the U.S. economy such as our current and potential customers delaying or reducing technology purchases, increasing credit risk associated with our customers and vendors, reduction of vendor incentive programs, and restrictions on our access to capital necessary to fund our operations; our ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our electronic and other confidential information; future growth rates in our core businesses; the impact of competition in our markets; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid change in product standards; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; our ability to hire and retain sufficient qualified personnel; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

Contact:

Kleyton Parkhurst, SVP

ePlus inc.

kparkhurst@eplus.com

703-984-8150

