Quantenna Powers Up MGTS’s GPON Gateway to Bring High-Performance Wi-Fi to Russian Consumers

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ : QTNA), announced today that Moscow City Telephone Network (MGTS), the fixed network division of Russian cellco Mobile TeleSystems (MTS), has adopted Quantenna’s high-performance 4x4 MIMO solution for its new GPON gateway. Thanks to the advanced capabilities of the QV840 chipset, MGTS’s gateway can deliver high-throughput Wi-Fi across the entire home to connect multiple devices simultaneously, and address demanding applications such as online gaming, and 4K video streaming.



This advanced chipset enables MGTS customers to turn their new gateways into individual multi-service centers. They can select and independently launch third-party applications including anti-virus and parental control services via an easy to access interface on their gateways. This interface will also allow customers to monitor these applications and manage smart sensors via Internet access.

“New gateways with one of the most modern chipsets from Quantenna will allow us to meet the growing demand of our customers for the simultaneous Internet-consumption from several gadgets of “heavy” content - games and online video, for which the speed and quality of the Internet connection are especially critical,” comments Alexey Nazarov, commercial director of MGTS.

“We are expanding our global presence and excited about our collaboration with MGTS,” said David Carroll, senior vice president of worldwide sales, Quantenna. “MGTS serves a large customer base and it is our pleasure to provide them with the best-of-bread Wi-Fi, which lowers their churn and drives incremental revenue from whole-home Wi-Fi.”

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna (NASDAQ: QTNA) is the global leader and innovator of high-performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon and system to software, and provides total Wi-Fi solutions. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com .

