Visteon Showcases Next-Generation Cockpit Electronics Featuring Latest Automotive Solutions from Qualcomm at CES 2019

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a leading supplier of vehicle cockpit electronics, is showcasing a variety of new cockpit electronics platforms featuring the latest automotive solutions from Qualcomm Technologies, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, at CES® 2019 in Las Vegas.



Visteon is presenting next-generation Android infotainment systems and SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers featuring third-generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms. The Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platforms are products of Qualcomm Technologies and are engineered with immersive graphics, multimedia, computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, as well as featuring heterogenous computing capabilities. Visteon’s SmartCore™, the first cockpit domain controller to appear in a production vehicle, can independently operate several cockpit domains on one system-on-chip (SoC) through a single driver interface.

As the automotive industry’s first announced scalable AI-based platform, the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are designed to support higher levels of computing and intelligence needed for advanced capabilities featured in next-generation vehicles, including highly intuitive AI experiences for in-car virtual assistance, natural interactions between the vehicle and driver, and contextual safety use cases. New Visteon platforms featuring the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are expected to launch with multiple automakers in the 2020-21 model year timeframe.

Visteon will also be working with Qualcomm Technologies to feature the next-generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms in Visteon’s DriveCore™ platform – an open autonomous driving platform consisting of the hardware, middleware and frameworks to develop machine learning algorithms for object classification, detection, path planning and execution.

CES 2019 marks Visteon’s 20th year as an exhibitor, which ranks the company among the longest-running show participants in the automotive industry. For those attending CES, Visteon can be found in Central Plaza Pavilion 13.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics products and connected car solutions for most of the world’s major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is a leading provider of instrument clusters, head-up displays, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, vehicle connectivity and the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform. Visteon also supplies embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions to the global automotive industry. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of $3.15 billion in 2017. Learn more at www.visteon.com .

