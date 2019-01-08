RTI Presents “The Competitive Advantage for Autonomous Vehicles: Software” Complimentary Webinar

RTI Chief Executive Officer to Discuss the Competitive Advantage of Software in Autonomous Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, today announced it is hosting a complimentary webinar, “The Competitive Advantage for Autonomous Vehicles: Software.”



/EIN News/ -- While the smart machine era is transforming the automotive industry, autonomous vehicles – or carbots – will fundamentally disrupt transportation systems. The biggest change will be in the way companies compete. For decades, cars competed primarily on performance, driver experience and style. Since carbots will likely be offered as an Uber – like a robotaxi model, none of these previous factors will soon matter. The new competitive basis is clear: cars will soon compete on software.

The needs of autonomous systems spawned data-centric connectivity. RTI’s technology was incubated in the Stanford Aerospace Robotics Lab to support flying and space robots. Today, the resulting DDS standard is by far the most adopted architecture and is specified by the industry’s most important platforms like ROS2 and AUTOSAR. RTI alone has dozens of commercial autonomous vehicle, research and military projects.

In this sixth webinar of the Rise of the Robot Overlords series, RTI’s Chief Executive Officer, Stan Schneider, will dive into the complexity of the Industrial IoT as it relates to autonomous systems. This webinar will explore the architectures for carbots, in particular Levels 4 & 5 autonomous systems. Schneider will also discuss dataflow control, system structure, productization from research, security design, safety certification and deployment configuration.

Event Details

What: “The Competitive Advantage for Autonomous Vehicles: Software” complimentary webinar

When: Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. CT/2:00 p.m. ET

Speaker: Stan Schneider, CEO of RTI

For more information, and to register for this free event, please visit: https://bit.ly/2CMWcwJ

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one, integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships and defense.

RTI lives at the intersection of functional artificial intelligence and pervasive networkingSM.

RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard.

RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

