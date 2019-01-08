Quantenna Enables Proximus to Deliver Exceptional Wi-Fi Coverage to Consumers

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA) announced today that Proximus Dual Band Repeater leverages Quantenna’s QV860 chipset to provide its customers with the best user experience. Recently launched in November, Proximus Dual Band Repeater provides consumers with whole-home coverage and superior Wi-Fi performance by utilizing QV860’s unique capabilities.



With an increasing number of connected devices and applications such as on-line gaming and 4k video streaming, there is a demand for higher bandwidth and performance. Proximus Dual Band Repeater meets this need by delivering extended coverage, increased capacity and faster speeds, leveraging QV860 chipset’s features including auto-configuration, network mapping, Wi-Fi channel selection, client roaming management, band steering and video support.

“Proximus is continuously leveraging the most innovative technologies to raise the bar for residential Wi-Fi,” said Christophe Rollin, vice president, EMEA sales, Quantenna. “We are thrilled about our partnership and providing consumers with the highest Wi-Fi performance and corner-to-corner coverage, necessary for today’s connected homes.”

“For our customers, Wi-Fi has become the key technology in their digital life at home. Not only do we see more and more devices connected per household, also the type of digital services on these devices multiplies. Having a reliable and performant Wi-Fi connection everywhere in the home has become a key consumer need. We are introducing a new generation of Wi-Fi repeaters to the market that automatically chooses the best available Wi-Fi connection. With QV860’s capabilities, multiple consumers can stream simultaneously and seamlessly video and music, play games, work, and communicate with friends,” said Jim Casteele, director of consumer products, Solutions and Innovations, Proximus.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna (NASDAQ: QTNA) is the global leader and innovator of high-performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon and system to software, and provides total Wi-Fi solutions. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com .

About Proximus

Proximus Group is a telecommunication & ICT company operating in the Belgian and international markets, servicing residential, enterprise and public customers. Proximus’ ambition is to become a digital service provider, connecting everyone and everything so people live better and work smarter. Through its best-quality integrated fixed and mobile networks, Proximus provides access anywhere and anytime to digital services and easy-to-use solutions, as well as to a broad offering of multimedia content. Proximus transforms technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Cloud and Security into solutions with positive impact on people and society. With 13,391 employees, all engaged to offer customers a superior experience, the Group realized an underlying Group revenue of EUR 5,778 million end-2017.

Proximus (Euronext Brussels: PROX) is also active in Luxembourg through its affiliates Telindus Luxembourg and Tango and in the Netherlands through Telindus Netherlands. BICS is a leading international communications enabler, one of the key global voice carriers and the leading provider of mobile data services worldwide. For more information, visit www.proximus.com & www.proximus.be

Media Contact

Sally Chan

+1 669 209 5659

pr@quantenna.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.