Bridgeline Unbound Commerce to Provide Enhanced International eCommerce Features

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based Web Content Management, eCommerce and Marketing Automation software, announced today the expansion of its enterprise eCommerce capabilities by offering native support for internationalization and multi-site management. The new features will make their debut in the Bridgeline Unbound v7 product release currently scheduled for February 2019.



Over the past year, Bridgeline made substantial investments in its Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to significantly bolster the Unbound Commerce product and expand its global footprint by incorporating native support to help brands handle internationalization and global eCommerce more efficiently. The Bridgeline Unbound platform already provides multi-site management capabilities for marketing sites, and with this new rollout, marketers will have the ability to deploy new eCommerce sites encompassing localized product catalogs, marketing information, and other relevant content to international markets.

The Bridgeline Unbound platform will achieve out-of-the-box internationalization through the use of Commerce Variants which are market-specific site variations originating from a parent site. The variant sites share a common database and infrastructure and present a consistent user experience with a shared set of templates, modules and style sheets. The variant sites can serve up a common product catalog presented in different market contexts, such as multi-national/multi-lingual sites or uniquely-branded distributor sites. The variant sites can be configured to support differences in currency, language, locale, as well as various methods of payment, taxation, shipping and more.

Complementing the planned enhancements related to eCommerce globalization, Bridgeline is also developing features to further improve the Unbound Commerce administrative experience. The modern, high-performance user interface technology framework provides for a user experience that is substantially more dynamic, streamlined and efficient. Key user experience enhancements include a new performance-driven commerce dashboard which aggregates commerce activity and provides quick and easy access for managing the core assets of commerce – products, merchandising, orders, returns and customers. Additionally, the product catalog, customer and order management interfaces have been completely refactored to provide an optimized user experience.

“For many of our key customers, breaking into new markets and ‘going global’ is critical to their continued growth and success,” says Carl Prizzi, EVP of Product & Solutions. “As our customers expand into new markets, our platform will help them manage their global branding and messaging, localize the product catalog and customer experience, manage customer and order data in an efficient manner. We are very excited for this upcoming release which will help our customers more easily achieve a global, multi-channel eCommerce experience that natively supports international markets.”

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their full digital experience from websites and intranets to eCommerce experiences. Bridgeline's Unbound platform is a Digital Experience Platform that deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics with the goal of assisting marketers to deliver exceptional digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

