Gopher Launches Avant! AI Robotics Program

SAN DIEGO, CA, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH ) ("Gopher”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, including a global mesh network technology platform for both mobile and fixed solutions, announced today it has started research to adapt its Gopher Avant! AI in the robotics field, using a programmable robot platform.

The robotics program research will continue through 2019. Gopher plans to integrate its Gopher Avant! AI engine into robot platforms; the program’s goal is to create autonomous machines that will be capable of performing tasks under Avant! AI control, as well as becoming an information resource platform.

The goal of Gopher’s Avant! AI machine is to enable efficient robotics application development including functionality for vision (objects/face recognition), grasping (grasping objects, physical orientation), motion control (obstacle avoidance, dynamic interaction) and data aggregation to expand its own knowledge-base (informational resource, understanding physical and logical data patterns to act accordingly). In addition, Gopher’s Avant! AI incorporates machine learning-based, self-learning capabilities. The goal of this research is to to create a system that "thinks" and makes decisions.

Danny Rittman, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at Gopher, commented, "AI and machine learning are no longer in an infancy stage with regard to robotic applications providing constant improvement in order to make an extraordinary impact on our lives. As part of our ongoing Avant! AI research & development, our plan is to push the boundaries of what is possible within the robotics arena over the next few years. At the root of AI robotics is the ability for machines to be able to perform tasks characteristic of human intelligence. These include identifying, understanding and recognizing patterns, understanding natural language, learning, and solving problems. Our pursuit envisions Avant! AI embedded within robotic machines, not just as a programmable machine that carries out a set of tasks autonomously, but as a cognitive entity that will reach one day a self-aware type of operation similar to human cognition.

"We believe Gopher’s Avant! AI, implemented in robots, can be the brain for advanced technology in wide variety of domains, among them medicine, autonomous vehicles including automobiles, drones and spacecraft, aviation, military, education and many more. Most of today's robots are only programmed to carry out tasks without thinking; Gopher’s goal is to create self-learning robots based on machine learning logic.

"The goal of our robotics program is to seek to address the need for robots to perform increasingly complex tasks and to have the capability to become a self learning and thinking entities. Today’s launch of this program is just the first step."

Douglas Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Gopher, added, “A report from Research and Markets indicates that the global artificial intelligence market accounted for $15.7 billion USD in 2017 and is projected to reach $300.26 billion USD by 2026. We believe the robotics program launched by our CTO, Dr. Danny Rittman, when implemented, will be essential to organically grow our company in such an impactful and far-reaching market.”

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) (“Gopher”) ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) develops native Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. Gopher’s portfolio of Intellectual Property includes smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, along with supporting cloud software. Gopher’s global mesh network grows in strength and capability with the increased integration of its technology into IoT devices. The core of the system is its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. Gopher’s system is a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

