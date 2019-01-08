LeddarTech joins Baidu’s Apollo autonomous driving open platform with its LiDAR products through an open source SDK

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech, an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform, announced the integration of LeddarTech’s LiDAR products into Apollo , Baidu’s autonomous driving open platform.



/EIN News/ -- LeddarTech’s products will now be compatible with Apollo 3.5, the latest version of the platform, through the integration of an open source software development kit (SDK) which will facilitate the development for Tier-1 suppliers, OEMs, and other application developers who wish to use LeddarTech products within the Apollo open platform.

LeddarTech’s auto and mobility LiDAR platform equip key suppliers with the technology, tools, and resources they need to design their own differentiated LiDAR offering and to meet the specific requirements of various advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) applications. At the core of the platform is the LeddarEngine , comprised of highly-optimized SoCs and signal processing software that have been designed to meet ISO 26262 ASIL-B standards and that will allow LeddarTech’s customers to deliver automotive-grade LiDAR sensors which comply with functional safety requirements.

“An open platform is a powerful model that fosters win-win, added-value partnerships throughout the automotive supply chain,” said Frantz Saintellemy, LeddarTech’s President and COO. “With our open source SDK for the Apollo platform, the data output format will allow easier comparison and system development,” added Saintellemy. “The wide, global reach of the Apollo partners provides tremendous new opportunities to accelerate the adoption of our LiDAR platform across the industry.”

Apollo serves as an open, reliable and secure software platform for its partners to develop their own autonomous driving systems through on-vehicle and hardware platforms. Apollo accelerates the development, testing, and deployment of autonomous vehicles.

Apollo welcomes LeddarTech as a new partner of its open development platform as all Apollo partners will now benefit from open, standardized access to LeddarTech’s LiDAR technology, greatly facilitating development and integration projects.

Both companies participate in CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 8-12. The LeddarTech Pavilion will be located at CP-16 and Baidu-Apollo will be situated at Westgate Pavilion #1814.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile, scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngine, which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with LeddarSP signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, its patented technologies enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities for automobiles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, robotaxis, shuttles, and more. Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com, and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

LeddarTech Contact: Daniel Aitken, VP Marketing and Communications +1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 | Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com



