Kirk Herbstreit Wins $500,000 for Extra Yard for Teachers from Eckrich® Ahead of the College Football National Championship Game

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit won $500,000 for the College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers during the National Championship pre-game courtesy of Eckrich®. Herbstreit made a perfect 15-yard throw through an Eckrich target to win and sent the assembled teachers and crowd into a frenzy. The throw was part of the brand’s season-long Road to the National Championship sweepstakes and partnership with Extra Yard for Teachers.



/EIN News/ -- In addition to the $500,000 prize, Eckrich gave 55 National Teachers of the Year the chance to each win an additional $1,000 for Extra Yard for Teachers by completing a throw through the target from ten yards out prior to Herbstreit’s throw. While several teachers were able to complete the throw, Eckrich generously decided to donate an additional $25,000, totaling in a $525,000 donation commitment by the brand.

“It’s great to be able to win a half a million dollars for such a worthwhile cause. To be able to impact so many teachers and students in such a meaningful way is incredible,” said Herbstreit. “Hats off to Eckrich for their continued support of this awesome organization.”

“We are so proud to support Extra Yard for Teachers and help them to do good with teachers and kids across the country,” said Michael Paribello, Smithfield Foods Senior Director of Marketing. “Giving back to the community is part of Eckrich’s heritage, and we are happy for the opportunity to continue the tradition through our sponsorship of Extra Yard for Teachers.”

The sweepstakes took place each week during the 2018 college football season, and ended in Santa Clara, California prior to the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship. Fans can go to www.EckrichFootball.com to see the games that were part of the Eckrich Road to the National Championship sweepstakes*.

For more information about Eckrich, please visit www.Eckrich.com or follow Eckrich on Facebook and Twitter . Eckrich is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Eckrich

Founded by Peter Eckrich in 1894, Eckrich has a rich heritage starting from a small meat market in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to one of the most recognized regional premium deli and meat brands on the market today. Through it all, Eckrich meats have been recognized for their great taste and supreme quality, craftsmanship, care, and pride. For more information, visit www.Eckrich.com .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus® and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.SmithfieldFoods.com .

About the College Football Playoff Foundation and Extra Yard for Teachers

The College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the College Football Playoff, supporting education across the country. The CFP Foundation’s primary cause platform, Extra Yard for Teachers, is dedicated to elevating the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering teachers in four focus areas: resources, recognition, recruitment and professional development. The CFP Foundation utilizes multiple partnerships to execute its initiatives and support positive educational outcomes. To learn more, visit www.cfp-foundation.org and follow Extra Yard for Teachers (@CFPExtraYard) on social media.

