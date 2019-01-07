PokerVision Media Inc. 2019 Corporate Update

Vends assets from ePlay Digital. Builds new digital content platforms and prepares for IPO



CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PokerVision Media Inc (the Company), is pleased to provide a corporate update and outline of its business plans for 2019. Since its last press release, the Company entered into an agreement to vend its assets from ePlay Digital and now operates as an independent corporate entity. This was completed in 2017 and since, the Company has rebuilt its business plan, met numerous benchmarks towards its network launch and raised working capital to continue growing its operations. The Company is undertaking an Initial Public Offering to meet its capitalization requirements and streamline its digital media, eSports and poker broadcast strategy.

/EIN News/ -- In 2018, management has moved forward with several initiatives that have accelerated the business plan to becoming an autonomous publicly listed company and navigating the separation from its previous partnership with ePlay. Recent benchmarks include:

Opened new head offices in Calgary

Expanded TV production team

Broadcasted content through nesting of PokerVision programming in the US with the Action Network in over 22 million households

Launched new programming including sports handicapping show “GameChangerz” on digital media platforms

Created new revenue streams through sports affiliate partnerships, programming sponsorship and commercial sales

Built new digital platforms to support the full launch of the global TV Network

Completed interim financing to invest into broadcast and corporate infrastructure prior to IPO

The Company has several upcoming announcements in the following areas of business development all currently in process:

Opening new studios and production center in Calgary

Producing 2 new original production series for its own network and syndication

Launching OTT (Over The Top) Digital Streaming Platform

Completing the first of several eSports company acquisitions

Securing Official Broadcast Partner status with multiple eSports and Poker events

Launching new revenue models for existing programming targeting Canadian and US sports betting markets through affiliate and sponsorship agreements

Relaunching its Canadian Poker Tour asset with nationally televised events

Obtaining licensing in the US and Canada to monetize its media assets in the sports gaming and eSports markets

Completing its IPO on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Management believes 2019 will be a strong year for the Company as its impending OTT digital network launch, new public listing and eSports division will be driving forces for growth. The opportunities with new government regulation of sports betting in the US and resurgence of poker revenues through its events division will help PokerVision become a leader as a next generation media company.

