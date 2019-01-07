Webinar January 9: Addressing Key Challenges to Hydrogen Storage in Advanced Materials through HyMARC, a Multi-Lab Collaboration

The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Fuel Cell Technologies Office (FCTO) will hold a public webinar titled "Addressing Key Challenges to Hydrogen Storage in Advanced Materials through HyMARC, a Multi-Lab Collaboration" on Wednesday, January 9, at 12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Researchers at Sandia National Laboratories and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, two of the DOE national laboratories leading the Hydrogen Materials–Advanced Research Consortium (HyMARC), will expand on HyMARC's mission to accelerate the development of innovative hydrogen storage materials. HyMARC's approach allows for individual projects to leverage unique synthesis, characterization, and computational capabilities exclusively available at DOE national laboratories with the goal to enable double the hydrogen energy density of current technologies, while meeting other required performance metrics. This webinar will discuss the work within the HyMARC national laboratory team, present key accomplishments to date, provide a description of the unique capabilities available for collaborators to access, and describe how individual projects can collaborate with the core team.

