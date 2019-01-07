Web.com Appoints Sharon Rowlands as Chief Executive Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web.com Group, Inc. on Monday announced its board of directors has named Sharon Rowlands as its chief executive officer (CEO) and president effective Jan. 28, 2019. With more than 20 years of experience leading technology businesses, Rowlands succeeds company founder David Brown, who announced in December his planned retirement following a brief period to assist with the transition.



Sharon Rowlands appointed as new CEO and president of Web.com effective Jan. 28, 2019.





/EIN News/ -- "Sharon brings significant leadership experience and a proven record of driving strategic business transformation in our space. She shares our vision, dedication to serving customers, and commitment to driving profitable growth,” said Robert Aquilina, chairman of the Web.com board of directors and Siris Capital executive partner.

Most recently, Rowlands served as CEO of ReachLocal, Inc., a public digital marketing company she joined in 2014 and subsequently led through a strategic transformation and 2016 sale to Gannett Co., Inc. At Gannett, Rowlands served as president of the USA TODAY NETWORK Marketing Solutions business and continued to serve as CEO of ReachLocal. Rowlands is a director of global software company Pegasystems and formerly served as a director of online marketing company Constant Contact, Inc., human resources management software and services provider Automatic Data Processing, Inc., and the Local Search Association.

“I see tremendous opportunity to build on Web.com’s strong foundation of helping businesses grow and operate better,” said Rowlands. “The company has great brands and a strong customer-focused culture. I am honored to be chosen to lead the organization into its next phase of profitable growth and expansion.”

All company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

About Web.com Group, Inc. | Web.com

Since 1997 Web.com has been the marketing partner for businesses wanting to connect with more customers and grow. We listen, then apply our expertise to deliver solutions that owners need to market and manage their businesses, from building brands online to reaching more customers or growing relationships with existing customers. For some, this means a fast, reliable, attractive website; for others, it means customized marketing plans that deliver local leads; and for others, it means customer-scheduling or customer-relationship marketing (CRM) tools that help businesses run more efficiently. Owners from big to small can focus on running the companies they know while we handle the marketing they need. To learn how this global company collaborates with customers and employees to achieve their potential, explore www.web.com or follow on Twitter at @webdotcom or on Facebook at facebook.com/web.com .

Media

Corporate Communications

(904) 680-6633

CorporateCommunications@web.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/485c2609-04b3-4da4-8f17-948c47458dc5



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.