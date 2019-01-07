TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (PCB) and radio frequency (“RF”) components manufacturer, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:



The Needham Growth Conference in New York City at the Lotte Palace Hotel on January 15 th , 2019 at 4:50pm Eastern Time;

, 2019 at 4:50pm Eastern Time; The J.P. Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, Florida at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel on February 26th, 2019 at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

/EIN News/ -- The presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com , and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.



About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions as well as a global designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com .

Contact:

Sameer Desai

Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

sameer.desai@ttmtech.com

714-327-3050



