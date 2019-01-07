There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,621 in the last 365 days.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (PCB) and radio frequency (“RF”) components manufacturer, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

  • The Needham Growth Conference in New York City at the Lotte Palace Hotel on January 15th, 2019 at 4:50pm Eastern Time;
  • The J.P. Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, Florida at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel on February 26th, 2019 at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

/EIN News/ -- The presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions as well as a global designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:
Sameer Desai
Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
sameer.desai@ttmtech.com
714-327-3050

TTM Logo with Tagline 09-06-07.jpg

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.