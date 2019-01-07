Larson Electronics Releases 3-Stage Light Mast with 1000lb Payload Capacity, Adjustable 5’ to 8’

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a three-stage light mast with a 1,000 lbs. payload capacity that can be elevated to eight feet in height and collapsed to five feet, fitting a variety of applications. This unit features a mounting plate at the top for lights or security cameras or other equipment and comes with a wide foundation for added support.



This light tower features a 1,000 pound payload capacity and plate mounting platform at the top of the mast for mounting customer provided equipment.





The LM-8-5-3S-FM-1000LB three-stage light mast is made of square steel tubing with several sections, including a lower section measuring 42” long and 7” by 7” by 1/4” thick, a middle section measuring 46.8” long and 5” by 5” by 3/16” thick, and a top section measuring 49.8” long and 3” by 3” by 1/8” thick with a one-foot overlap. This unit can extend to eight feet in height using a 3,200lbs hand winch with 3/16” galvanized cable and collapsed to five feet.

This durable light mast can withstand winds up to 125 mph when lowered to five feet and can support up to 1,000 lbs. of lighting or camera equipment. This light mast comes equipped with an 18” by 18” square wide base at the bottom of the mast for ample support. The unit is powder coated to resist rust and corrosion. Suitable applications include use at construction sites, for temporary lighting, and for deploying security camera equipment.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

