Hy-Vee Voluntarily Recalls Cheesecakes Made with Diamond Crystal Mix

Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling its cheesecakes made with Diamond Crystal Brands cheesecake mix due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Salmonella. The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention today after receiving a letter from the supplier. The voluntary recall includes 32 varieties of cheesecakes in both 8-ounce and 32-ounce packages with best if used by dates of Dec. 6, 2018, through Jan. 11, 2019. No illnesses have been reported to date.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The mixture was distributed to 117 of Hy-Vee’s 249 grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The product comes in a plastic container with a plastic lid. The expiration date range is between Dec. 6, 2018, and Jan. 11, 2019. The expiration date can be found on the label.

UPC Code: Variety and Size: 02-80142-00000 Cherry Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-80141-00000 Cherry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-80146-00000 Oreo Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-80145-00000 Oreo Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-80148-00000 Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-80147-00000 Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-80150-00000 Strawberry Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-80149-00000 Strawberry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-80224-00000 Mint Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-80223-00000 Mint Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82327-00000 Turtle Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82328-00000 Turtle Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-80153-00000 Flag Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-80151-00000 Flag Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82315-00000 Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82316-00000 Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82317-00000 Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82318-00000 Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82319-00000 Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82320-00000 Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82321-00000 Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82322-00000 Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82323-00000 Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82324-00000 Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82325-00000 Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82326-00000 Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82329-00000 Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82330-00000 Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82331-00000 Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82332-00000 Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82333-00000 Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82334-00000 Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee removed the product from the shelves of its stores as soon as it was notified about the situation.

It is important to note that all other Hy-Vee cheesecakes of the same variety but with a different UPC Code are NOT impacted by this voluntary recall.

Customers who purchased any of these products should dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.

