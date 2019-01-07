Medexus Files Business Acquisition Report

MONTREAL, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (formerly Pediapharm Inc.) (the “Company”) (TSXV: MDP, OTCQB: PDDPF) today announced the filing of the Business Acquisition Report (“BAR”) on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) in relation to the previously announced transaction that occurred on October 16, 2018.



“As can be seen in the unaudited interim financial statements (non-IFRS compliant) for the period ended Sept 30, 2018 included in the BAR, both Medexus Inc. and medac Pharma, Inc. have strong revenue growth resulting in significant positive Net Income” stated Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We expect this momentum to continue as we drive organic growth with our existing product portfolio.”

About the Company

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The leading products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; and Rupall, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

For more information, please contact:

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tel.: 905-676-0003

E-mail: ken.dentremont@medexus.ca

Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tel.: 514-762-2626 ext. 202

E-mail: roland.boivin@medexusinc.com

Frank Candido

Direct Financial Strategies and Communication Inc.

Tel. 514-969-5530

E-mail: directmtl@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

READER ADVISORIES

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future business operation and results. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “continue”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the risk that the operations of the Company, Medac Pharma and Medexus will not be integrated successfully, the Company's business plans, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Company will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide securityholders with a more complete perspective on the Company's future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.