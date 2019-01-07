AEROMEXICO LAUNCHES NEW ON BOARD MENUS

Aeromexico reinvents the onboard dining experience with new menu offerings for international destinations and selected domestic flights.

/EIN News/ -- Mexico, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since December, Aeromexico customers on all international and selected domestic flights departing from Mexico City have been treated to new flavors certain to tempt even the most discerning palate, thanks to the Top Chefs at Gate Gourmet International, featuring culinary masters Christian Hallowell, Gottfried Menge, and Dennis Purchet. With these updated menus, Aeromexico seeks to offer its customers the essence of high cuisine, dishing out both familiar favorites and light and healthy food choices. The new dining experience features seasonally-rotating menus with different options for Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall.



Highlights include:



● A fourth meal choice served on long-haul flights to Buenos Aires, Santiago, and Sao Paulo.

● A sweet option for breakfast served to customers in both Premier and main cabins.

● Meat, fish, and poultry cooked sous-vide to bring food to the perfectly cooked temperature, infusing extra flavor with just the right texture.

● Artisan handmade pasta.

● Stone oven baked bread.



This new selection of delicious meal options applies to both Premier and main cabins and is available on flights to Cancun, Chihuahua, Hermosillo, Mexicali, Monterrey, Tijuana, and Torreon in Mexico, as well as on flights to the United States, Canada, Latin America and in the main cabin on flights to Europe. Clase Premier menus on flights to Europe are prepared by the prestigious chef Elena Reygadas, while customers on flights to Asia continue to be treated to the regionally-inspired cuisine of Edo Kobayashi on flights to Tokyo, Edmund Wong Man Ho on flights to Shanghai, and Vivian Oh, Jeagal Soung Il, and PM Kor An on flights to Seoul. With these redesigned menus, Aeromexico reinforces its commitment to continue renewing its customer services to ensure an enhanced onboard experience.

About Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico´s global airline, operates more than 600 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features 89 cities on three continents; including 43 destinations in Mexico, 18 in the United States, 18 in Latin America, 4 in Europe, 3 in Canada and 3 in Asia. The Group's operating fleet of 125 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliners. As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,000 destinations in 177 countries served by the 20 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to 672 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Avianca, Copa Airlines, EL AL, GOL Linhas Aéreas, Jet Airways, and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Central America, Colombia, India, Israel or Peru. www.aeromexico.com www.skyteam.com

Attachment

Barbrha Ibañez Aeroméxico +525591324870 bibanez@aeromexico.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.