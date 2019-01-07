DeliverySwift to Establish Organic Growth Through Local Driver Relationships

TULSA, OK, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) announces plans to expand store growth on DeliverySwift through driver affiliations within local areas.





Organic Growth Through Local Drivers



DeliverySwift announces plans to utilize drivers to help open up new clients within their local areas to help spur organic growth of stores in the delivery network.



Drivers can apply online to become Delivery Partners and begin making deliveries in their local area once approved. Becoming a DeliverySwift driver is a great way for individuals to earn extra income, and build a business in their local area, on their own schedule.



Prospective drivers must be 21 or older, submit their driver license, and vehicle information on how they plan to deliver. Once verified and approved, drivers will be sent a free delivery bag and prepaid card in the mail.



New drivers will also be sent a packet of DeliverySwift stickers that can go on the front window of participating stores to alert customers that last mile delivery services are available at their location. In the initial stage, drivers will market DeliverySwift to local stores in their own area to join the network for free, which in turn will open more delivery opportunities for them to build a side business for themselves.



Local drivers may already have established connections with businesses in their area, which could quickly grow DeliverySwift virally on a national scale by utilizing these local relationships.



DeliverySwift is not just a convenient last mile delivery platform, but rather a ‘job creator’ for individuals looking to earn extra income, and run their own small delivery business in their local community.



Apply to Become a DeliverySwift Driver

Looking to become a delivery driver for DeliverySwift in your local area? Sign up today to submit your application and be the first in your area to run DeliverySwift, and make some extra cash on the side being a delivery courier https://partner.deliveryswift.io/



Potential Delivery Options



The options of what could be delivered through the DeliverySwift platform could be endless based on local needs and delivery capacity of driver vehicles within the area.



Some areas where DeliverySwift may operate are:





Cannabis Dispensaries

Groceries and Produce

Pet Supplies

Furniture or Office Equipment

Supplies for Job and Local Work Sites

Pharmacy Deliveries for Homebound Patients

Elderly Deliveries and Services



In short, DeliverySwift can be utilized to deliver whatever goods need delivering in any specific area and based on driver vehicle capabilities.



For drivers with vans and pickup trucks the ability to be a delivery source of supplies and equipment to local job sites at specific times could become an integral logistical supply-chain solution.



What our Technology Provides

Main Admin Web Console:

On-boarding and approval of delivery drivers

Creation of new product categories and rules for delivery

Setup zip code areas for available delivery

Inventory control for dispensaries

Driver App (iOS/Android):

Allows drivers to be associated with any number of various business portals on the system and shows a driver all details on deliveries including products, directions, payments, etc.

QR code scanning of packages on pickup and delivery aids with security and costly delivery errors

Customer App (iOS/Android):

Allows customers to browse their local dispensaries or other participating retailers for products, see reviews and place orders

Customers can then, via location tracking, view their deliveries and get status updates/estimated time of arrival while in-progress







About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com, or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm or Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.





Investor and Media Contacts: AppSwarm, Corp. 888-886-8583 info@app-swarm.com

