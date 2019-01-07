Lifeboat to Distribute the Entire Line of Micro Focus Products

Agreement will expand Lifeboat’s Micro Focus product offerings in the United States

/EIN News/ -- EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) and international value-added distributor for disruptive and emerging technologies, announced today the expansion of their agreement with Micro Focus (NYSE: MFGP), one of the largest pure play software companies in the world.



As of today, Lifeboat will be expanding their existing agreement of over 18 years with Micro Focus, to include all Micro Focus products and start servicing reseller partners with their requests for any of the Micro Focus products in the United States.

“We are excited to have been chosen as a Micro Focus Value Added Distributor as part of the new Micro Focus Distribution Program. With the appointment we are now able to offer the entire line of products which now includes the former HPE Software and Attachmate products,” said Brian Gilbertson, Vice President and General Manager at Lifeboat Distribution. “We have expanded our dedicated Micro Focus team and are eager to help and enable existing and new Micro Focus partners.”

“We are grateful for the longstanding relationship with Lifeboat and look forward to teaming with them as we launch the new Micro Focus Distribution Program in February. Lifeboat is a critical part of our and our mutual partners’ success,” said Phil Rayment, Vice President of Americas Channels.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Lifeboat by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@lifeboatdistribution.com .

ABOUT LIFEBOAT DISTRIBUTION

Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international value-added distributor for virtualization/cloud computing, security, application and network infrastructure, business continuity/disaster recovery, database infrastructure and management, application lifecycle management, science/engineering, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. For additional information visit www.lifeboatdistribution.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037 (International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe). Follow Lifeboat Distribution on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter @LifeboatVAD.

ABOUT MICRO FOCUS

Micro Focus is a leading global enterprise software company uniquely positioned to help customers extend existing investments while embracing new technologies in a world of Hybrid IT. Providing customers with a world-class portfolio of enterprise-grade scalable solutions with analytics built-in, Micro Focus delivers customer-centered innovation across Hybrid IT Management, Enterprise DevOps, Security & Data Management, and Predictive Analytics. For more information visit www.microfocus.com.

