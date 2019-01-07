SportsArt Debuts World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill, VERDE at CES

Newest addition to the line of sustainable cardio equipment, turns calories into electricity

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SportsArt , the leader in sustainable fitness equipment, debuts the world’s first energy producing treadmill, the VERDE™ G690 at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The treadmill is SportsArt’s latest machine to join it’s ECO-POWR line, which uses an electromagnetic and mechanical braking system to generate electricity during a workout.



/EIN News/ -- Human power is harnessed by walking, jogging, running, sprinting or sled pushing, and can generate up to 200 watt-hours of utility-grade electricity. The patented micro-inverter, similar to those found in solar panels and wind turbines, "cleans" the generated power into a form that is usable by other devices plugged into a facility's electrical grid.

The machine’s technology also features:

SA Well + User App to track performance and watts generated

Safe Start Belt Lock

Electronic speed and resistance control

USB Charger

Smart Break Technology – Push mode

“We noticed a gap in sustainability present in gyms and knew we had to do something about that,” said Ivo Grossi, CEO of the Americas for SportsArt. “We took the treadmill, a staple in fitness and incorporated a revolutionary technology that would not only reduce energy consumption, but actually produce it. With this being our first time at CES, we are thrilled to present VERDE and its technology to a whole new audience.”

SportsArt’s mission is to constantly revolutionize the fitness industry with its green initiatives, which is being done every day through the use of the VERDE and the rest of the ECO-POWR line. Every time one of these machines is in use, up to 74 percent of the energy being produced is captured, converted and returned to the grid – reducing the user’s carbon footprint.

The treadmill also features SportsArt’s SA Well+ System ™, a home screen that provides real-time data on energy generated by the user, so everyone testing the machine can track the amount of energy they are producing.

SportsArt will be showcasing the VERDE, as well as several other ECO-POWR products, at CES on January 8-11.

Booth location: Sands, Halls A-D – #45640.

See the VERDE treadmill in action: https://youtu.be/p_H9ps1Hf1E

For more information on SportsArt visit: https://www.gosportsart.com/

About SportsArt — SportsArt is the leader in sustainable gym equipment that is revolutionizing the way people stay fit with its ECO-POWR line. With more than 38 years of innovative design and manufacturing experience, SportsArt consistently seeks to advance industry standards, positioning itself as one of the most creative manufactures in quality fitness, medical and residential equipment. SportsArt is one of the largest single brand manufacturers in the world and is sold in over 70 countries worldwide. With over 500,000 square feet of state-of-the art manufacturing space; SportsArt designs, manufactures and tests all equipment to rigorous TÜV quality standards.

For More Information Contact:

Ashleigh Giliberto

Email: agiliberto@uproarpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.