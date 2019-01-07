PSI Raises Record Amount for Cancer Victims at its 21st Annual Golf Tournament

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI), a leading provider of Health IT solutions to the federal government, is pleased to announce that it raised a record amount for charity at its 21st Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Argyle Country Club in Silver Spring, MD. Proceeds were presented to Special Love and The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) at PSI’s Holiday Party at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in December.



"In this season of giving, we couldn’t be happier about the continued success of PSI’s Charity Golf Tournament over the past 21 years,” said CEO Terry Lin. “Our tournament aligns with PSI’s corporate culture of giving back, and we thank all golfers and volunteers who participated, had a lot of fun, and raised more than ever before so that we could help to improve the quality of life for children and adults battling cancer.”

Over 200 players and volunteers came out for an exciting day of golf and to raise funds for cancer victims and their families. Contributions from the October 19, 2018 event totaled $66,775. With PSI's 100% matching donation, a record-breaking total of $133,550 was donated. Of this amount, $79,216 was donated to Special Love, and $54,334 was donated to LLS.

Special Love Executive Director Jan Bresch said, “Special Love continues to be amazed and so appreciative of the support that PSI engenders for our campers and families through its annual fall golf tournament. The 2018 event really demonstrated the unity and compassion that PSI shares with its employees and partners, and it set an unprecedented record for both to the total amount raised, and the donation presented to Special Love at PSI’s holiday party.”

“PSI’s support to LLS here in Maryland has been instrumental to furthering our lifesaving mission to cure blood cancers and improve the quality of life of our patients and their families,” said Jonathan Wilson, LLS Executive Director. “Because of support of companies like PSI, LLS helped advance 31 of the 37 blood cancer treatments approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since 2017!”

About Planned Systems International, Inc.



Founded in 1988, PSI is a CMMI Maturity Level 3-appraised, ISO® 9001:2015, ISO® 20000-1:2011, ISO® 27001:2013, and ISO® 14001:2015-certified enterprise IT solutions and management consulting services provider specializing in Healthcare & Healthcare IT, Cyber Security & Intelligent Information Sharing, and Advisory & Assistance Services. PSI has a stellar record of past performance and award-winning experience, and our core capabilities include: Enterprise Architecture & Design; Software Development & Maintenance; Systems Integration; IT Modernization; IV&V Testing Services; Cloud Computing; E-Learning & Medical Modeling & Simulation; Big Data Analytics & Business Intelligence; Mobility & Theatre Support Systems.

PSI has earned a reputation for applying the state-of-the-art technologies and the industry's most successful methodologies to support business solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD), Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and other Government clients.



