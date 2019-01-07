CTS to Present at the Needham Growth Conference
LISLE, Ill., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will be presenting at the Needham Growth Conference in New York City on January 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. (EST). Additional information about the conference is available at http://www.needhamco.com. CTS’s investor presentation is available on the Investors page of www.ctscorp.com for those unable to attend.
About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.
/EIN News/ -- For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.
Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA
Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com
