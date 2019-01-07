CTS to Present at the Needham Growth Conference

LISLE, Ill., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will be presenting at the Needham Growth Conference in New York City on January 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. (EST). Additional information about the conference is available at http://www.needhamco.com . CTS’s investor presentation is available on the Investors page of www.ctscorp.com for those unable to attend.



About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800

E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com



