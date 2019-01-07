UAW members make Christmas happier for 400 children in Niagara County

Continuing a 10-year Christmas tradition, members of Local 686/GM Lockport collected hundreds of toys in a one-day toy drive December 19 for children served by the United Way of Greater Niagara. The toys were distributed to over 400 kids in time for the holidays. Thanks for showing how much UAW members care about their communities, Local 686!

