Merit Medical to Present at Needham Growth Conference

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announced today that it will participate at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference.



On Tuesday, January 15, at 8:00 a.m. ET, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Fred P. Lampropoulos will present at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. He and Chief Financial Officer Raul Parra will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

ABOUT MERIT



Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 300 individuals. Merit employs approximately 5,600 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; San Jose and Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Markham, Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; and Singapore.

Contact: Anne-Marie Wright, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Phone: (801) 208-4167 e-mail: awright@merit.com Fax: (801) 253-1688



