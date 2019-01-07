ATTO Technology Thunderbolt™ 3 to 12Gb SAS Adapter Achieves VMware Ready Status

AMHERST, N.Y., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., today announced that its Thunderbolt™ 3 to 12Gb SAS Adapter has achieved VMware Ready status. This designation indicates that after a detailed validation process ATTO ThunderLink® TLSH 3128 has achieved VMware’s highest level of endorsement and is supported on VMware vSphere for production environments.



/EIN News/ -- “We are pleased that ATTO ThunderLink TLSH 3128 qualifies for the VMware Ready logo, signifying to customers that it has met specific VMware interoperability standards and works effectively with VMware cloud infrastructure. This signifies to customers that ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt adapters can be deployed in production environments with confidence and can speed time to value within customer environments,” said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware.

“By using ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt adapters with VMware vSphere, organizations can add a vSAN cluster to Thunderbolt-enabled platforms like the Apple® Mac Pro®. This enables the creation of application development and testing environments, virtual desktop infrastructures and cloud hosting or shared private cloud facilities where they might not have been possible otherwise.”

"Users can now take advantage of this solution by utilizing ATTO ThunderLink to bring virtualized Macs into test and development environments," said Tom Kolniak, senior director, Marketing, Product Management and Alliances at ATTO Technology. "We anticipate this solution will resonate with developers because it will add to their capabilities, and will help to accelerate design cycles and maximize storage resources."

The VMware Ready program is a co-branding benefit of the Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program that makes it easy for customers to identify partner products certified to work with VMware cloud infrastructure. Customers can use these products and solutions to lower project risks and realize cost savings over custom-built solutions. With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes best-of-breed technology partners with the shared commitment to bring the best expertise and business solution for each unique customer need.

ATTO Technology can be found within the online VMware Solution Exchange (VSX) at https://marketplace.vmware.com/vsx/company/atto-technology-inc . The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.

About ATTO Technology

For 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc . has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in storage and network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customers design teams, ATTO manufactures host and RAID adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

About ATTO ThunderLink

The ATTO ThunderLink TLSH 3128 Thunderbolt adapter acts as an external Thunderbolt 3 to SAS/SATA adapter, connecting the latest Thunderbolt desktop and mobile workstations to 12Gb/s SAS/SATA storage devices including LTO 8 tape drives. With up to 2750MB/s of SAS throughput, 12Gb/s SAS ThunderLink adapters are designed to provide flexible and scalable connectivity to SAS/SATA storage, and are engineered to manage latency in real-time environments.

