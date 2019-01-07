CV Sciences, Inc. to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) preeminent supplier and manufacturer of its industry-dominating brand of hemp CBD products, PlusCBD Oil™ , today announced that Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer, will present and meet with investors at the 21st Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida at 4:30pm EST on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

This marks the first time the ICR Conference will host a dedicated cannabis track broadening exposure to global institutional investors, private equity professionals, equity research analysts and select media.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD; and a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products (PlusCBD Oil™) to a range of market sectors. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

/EIN News/ -- About The ICR Conference

The ICR Conference is a unique platform where public and private company management teams, institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, investment bankers, private equity professionals and select media connect and network with one another as the year begins. The event is one of the largest investment conferences of the year, featuring presentations by more than 150 public and private companies, with attendance regularly exceeding 2,300. For more information please visit http://www.icrconference.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Investor and Media Contact:

ir@cvsciences.com

866-976-4784



