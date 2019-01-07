Nuvyyo Launches Tablo QUAD, Next-Generation 4-Tuner DVR For Cord Cutters

Company Introduces Enhanced Hardware Along with Beta of Automatic Commercial Skip

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvyyo, makers of the Tablo OTA DVR for cord cutters , today announced the next generation 4-Tuner DVR, the Tablo QUAD, along with a new feature that automatically skips commercials within recordings.



/EIN News/ -- Fully redesigned with a sleek new form factor and support for up to 166 days of HDTV recordings, Tablo QUAD lets consumers discover, record, and stream up to four live antenna TV channels simultaneously. For those seeking a fully-featured, whole-home networked DVR experience, the Tablo QUAD along with the public beta of the new commercial skip feature will be available in late Q1 at an attractive MSRP of $199.99 US or $259.99 CAD.

“Tablo QUAD is the only 4-Tuner OTA DVR on the market that easily delivers OTA TV content to all streaming media platforms,” said Grant Hall, CEO of Nuvyyo. “At Nuvyyo, we remain focused on delivering solutions that give cord cutters an optimal balance between picture quality, storage, and speed along with the freedom to watch what they want, when they want, and on the device they choose.”

Tablo features:

Recording Storage Options: Tablo QUAD works with either external USB hard drives, or internal SATA drives up to 8 TB so you can store up to 4000 hours or 166 straight days of HDTV content from any Over-the-Air TV antenna. *



With a new 2.5-inch internal SATA drive connection option, Tablo QUAD gives cord cutters a clutter-free, aesthetically pleasing, recording storage choice. Upgraded Connectivity: Enjoy fast network connectivity via 802.11ac WiFi and Gigabit Ethernet.

Platform-Friendly Apps: Tablo QUAD is powered by the full range of Tablo apps , making it easy for cord cutters to watch, pause, and record network broadcast TV programs on: Streaming media devices: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Chromecast Smart TVs: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung TIZEN, and LG WebOS 2.0+ iOS/Android smartphones and tablets PC/MAC computers Gaming systems: Xbox One and NVIDIA SHIELD TV



Automatic commercial skip makes it easy to play back most recordings from Tablo OTA DVRs without any commercial interruptions, eliminating manual fast-forwarding. Unlike other offerings which rely on intensive computing power or humans to identify commercial breaks, Tablo uses a cloud-based hybrid of digital signal processing (DSP) algorithms and machine learning to deliver more accurate results. The feature will be available via an open beta to all Tablo OTA DVR owners with an active guide subscription. Optional Tablo Guide Data Service: The Tablo QUAD includes a free 30-day trial of the Tablo TV guide data service. This feature provides episode and series synopses, cover art, and metadata for programs airing over the next two weeks, as well as access to advanced DVR features like one-touch series recording and out-of-home streaming via Tablo Connect . Customers can choose from service options starting at $4.99 USD/$5.99 CAD monthly, $49.99 USD/$59.99 CAD annually, or a one-time payment of $149.99 USD/$179.99 CAD for lifetime service.

*External USB/SATA storage and TV antenna must be purchased separately.

Tablo QUAD Pricing and Availability

Tablo QUAD will be available in late Q1 2019 at an MSRP of $199.99 US or $259.99 CAD via tablotv.com. Additional retail availability to be announced.

Tablo QUAD Demos at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019

The Nuvyyo team will demonstrate the new Tablo QUAD and the hands-free automatic commercial skip feature in Las Vegas this evening, Jan. 7, 2019, from 7:00-10:30 p.m. PT at the Pepcom Digital Experience media event at the Mirage Events Center. They will also be featured in the FlexVu demonstration at the Showstoppers media event at the Wynn Hotel on Jan. 8, 2019 from 6:00-10 p.m. PT.

About Nuvyyo, Inc.

Nuvyyo, based in Ottawa, Canada, was founded in 2010 with the vision of revolutionizing the home media experience for consumers in the U.S. and Canada. Building on its first media streaming system, in 2014, the company launched Tablo, the Whole-Home OTA DVR for cord cutters that combines the functionality of a DVR with the convenience and mobility of software apps for smartphones, tablets, computers, streaming set-top-boxes, and internet-connected gaming platforms, making it easy to discover, watch and record free over-the-air (OTA) TV anywhere, anytime, on any device. For more information, visit www.tablotv.com .

For more information, contact:

Media Contact:

Laura Slater

613-454-5675 x 102

marketing@nuvyyo.com



