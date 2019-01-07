Capstone Receives C200 CCHP Order to Power a Chinese Utility Microgrid

VAN NUYS, Calif., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Turbine Corporation ( www.capstoneturbine.com ) (Nasdaq: CPST), the world’s leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it has secured an order for a C200 that will be shipped to China as part of a Chinese utility microgrid project.



/EIN News/ -- Secured by EED International, one of Capstone’s distributors for China, the system will be used in conjunction with a hot water absorption chiller in a microgrid optimization project to supply electricity, hot water and chilled water to the facility. The low-pressure natural gas (LPNG) C200 microturbine, configured in a combined cooling heat and power (CCHP) package, will also have the capability to run dual mode, providing electricity and thermal energy in island mode as well as when connected to the local utility grid. The flexibility of the Capstone inverter-based microturbine will allow the customer to maximize efficiency while easily integrating with other generation sources like solar, wind and battery storage which will be part of the project along with the microturbine.

“This order represents an increased demand by utility companies looking for alternative ways to meet growing demand while reducing airborne contaminants,” said Darren Jamison, Capstone’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident our technology can play a critical role in tomorrow’s clean and green energy environments,” added Mr. Jamison.

China, as the world’s most populous nation, has dramatically increased energy consumption in the last few decades. According to available numbers from the International Energy Agency (IEA), China consumed 579.65 TWh of electricity in 1990, which increased to 5,898.89 TWh in 2016. During the same time, CO2 emissions rose from 2,088.85 Mt to 9,056.80 Mt, a 334% increase.

“Interest in our larger product line continues to grow in Asia,” said Jim Crouse, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Capstone. “Our distributors throughout the region are seeing increased interest from customers for Capstone products because we are able to meet or exceed current emission requirements,” concluded Mr. Crouse.

