Synaptics SecurePad Gamma for PCs Featuring Clear ID Optical Fingerprint Chosen for High-Performance Clevo Notebooks

LAS VEGAS and SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA ), the leading developer of human interface solutions, today announced Clevo, a leading OEM/ODM notebook manufacturer for a variety of global consumer brands, is featuring Synaptics’ state-of-the-art SecurePad™ Gamma technology for its new high-performance notebook designs, the Clevo P970, P960, PB70 and PB50 series. An industry-first, the Clevo SecurePad Gamma integration merges Synaptics’ newest glass-based TouchPad™ technology with its new cutting-edge OXi-based Clear ID™ optical fingerprint sensor into a single module for notebook PCs.



/EIN News/ -- “Our newest SecurePad Gamma solution delivers highly secure and fast user authentication leveraging two of Synaptics’ world-class innovations in one module. This includes our market-leading TouchPad technology, and our new under-glass Clear ID optical fingerprint solution developed in partnership with OXi Technology,” said Shawn Liu, senior vice president and general manager, PC Division, Synaptics. “Clevo is a terrific partner and leader in notebook solutions, and we are proud to support this project and Clevo’s broad global customer base.”

“Clevo is very pleased to launch the world’s first notebooks featuring Synaptics’ new high-performance SecurePad Gamma with secure fingerprint authentication directly integrated and conveniently located in the TouchPad,” said Alex Chang, general manager of Sales and Procurement at Clevo. “We have already designed-in SecurePad Gamma into several of our high-end gaming models which will be soon be available for Clevo’s major customers.”

In 2016, Synaptics announced an exclusive partnership with OXi Technology, a Shanghai-based developer of unique and patented optical fingerprint technology. The collaboration includes combining technology from each company in the development of new proprietary optical sensing solutions.

Synaptics’ fingerprint sensors are available with the SentryPoint™ security suite of powerful tools to protect user identity. This includes Quantum Matcher™ for adaptive fingerprint template matching and authentication; SecureLink™ which combines support for TLS protocol with ECC authentication and AES encryption; and PurePrint™ anti-spoof technology to help distinguish between fake or spoofed fingerprints and actual live fingers. PurePrint drivers are regularly updated to combat new spoofing techniques and materials.

