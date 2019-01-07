Ooma Introduces Advanced Wireless Home Phone Using Sprint Nationwide 4G Network

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc ., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the Ooma Telo 4G wireless home phone, offering all the benefits of advanced Voice Over IP connectivity without requiring a separate internet connection.



Ooma Telo 4G (https://www.ooma.com/telo/home-phone-with-4g-backup/) combines the Ooma Telo base station with the new Ooma Connect 4G adapter to deliver HD-quality digital phone service from Ooma, utilizing Sprint’s nationwide 4G LTE wireless network. Available in the first quarter of 2019 for $149.99.





With Ooma Telo 4G, consumers can enjoy Ooma’s smart home phone service, which is typically much less expensive and more feature-rich than traditional phone service, as well as Ooma’s Smart Home Security and optional internet access for other connected devices. Because 4G service is wireless, Ooma Telo 4G can work in locations where wired internet service is unavailable, unreliable or too costly. Ooma Telo 4G can be easily moved around the home, or even taken to other locations such as a new house or a vacation property, without worrying about the need for a home Wi-Fi or Ethernet network connection.



Ooma’s smart home phone service provides unlimited nationwide calling and has consistently ranked #1 with consumers. Ooma’s PureVoice HD technology delivers crystal clear connections even in challenging internet connectivity environments. Ooma also provides a direct connection to local 911 operators, unlike mobile phones. The optional Ooma Premier service ( https://www.ooma.com/telo/premier-home-phone-service/ ) offers a range of advanced features that include robocall blocking, voicemail-to-email forwarding, a second phone number and a mobile app for calling on the go.

The Ooma Connect 4G adapter is a sleek white tower, 7½ inches high, that connects to the Ooma Telo through its USB port. In addition to phone service, Ooma provides a data connection through the adapter via the Sprint network. Ooma Connect 4G is compatible with Ooma Telo devices manufactured since 2014.

For customers who want the utmost reliability during internet outages and power failures, Ooma is separately offering a lithium ion power bank that will run the Telo and adapter for 10 hours.

“Sprint is excited to support Ooma’s innovative solution for providing advanced yet affordable home phone service through our 4G LTE network,” said Ivo Rook, senior vice president of product development & IoT at Sprint. “The Internet of Things is growing exponentially, opening up opportunities to better serve consumers through products such as the Ooma Telo 4G wireless home phone.”

“Not all Americans have access to high-speed internet at home, and we’re delighted to offer the Ooma Telo 4G wireless home phone as a way for them to enjoy the benefits of advanced digital phone service,” said Dennis Peng, vice president of product management at Ooma. “The Ooma Connect 4G adapter with the power bank can also provide backup for our existing customers during internet and power outages, an extra layer of protection for vital communication such as 911 calls.”

Pricing and availability

The Ooma Telo 4G wireless home phone ( https://www.ooma.com/telo/home-phone-with-4g-backup/ ), priced at $149.99, is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2019 from Ooma.com and leading retailers in the United States.

The 4G Premium plan, at $14.99 a month, provides unlimited talk time through the Sprint network. The plan also provides 1 gigabyte of data per month, accessible by connecting a Wi-Fi router or laptop to the “Home” Ethernet port on the base station. Additional data is $8.99 per gigabyte.

The Ooma Connect 4G adapter can be purchased separately, priced at $79.99, and is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2019 from Ooma.com and leading retailers in the United States.

Customers who buy the Ooma Connect 4G adapter can alternatively select the 4G Basic plan, at just $4.99 a month. The 4G Basic plan provides 100 minutes per month of talk time and 500 megabytes of data. Additional talk time is billed as data at $14.99 per gigabyte. One gigabyte equals approximately 1,000 minutes of calling.

Both subscription plans also provide unlimited connectivity for Ooma Smart Security ( https://www.ooma.com/home-security/ ), an optional service for Ooma customers.

The lithium ion power bank is priced at $34.99 and is expected to be available from Ooma.com in the first quarter of 2019.

Ooma Telo home phone service is free, with customers paying only applicable taxes and fees. The optional Ooma Premier service costs $9.99 per month.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s groundbreaking smart security solution delivers a full range of wireless security sensors and an intelligent video camera that make it easy for users to protect their home or business. Learn more at www.ooma.com .

PureVoice HD and the Ooma logo are trademarks of Ooma, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. The detailed terms and conditions of Ooma's products, services, and support are fully set forth in the Terms and Conditions, available online under the "legal" tab on the bottom navigation bar of the Ooma website.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Langberg at Ooma

mike.langberg@ooma.com

650-566-6693

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Matt Robison at Ooma

matt.robison@ooma.com

415-661-0470

