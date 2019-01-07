Patient Access Solutions, Inc. Updates Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- COMMACK, NY, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare industry, is proud to update its shareholders of the Company’s activities;

Corporate Reporting: The Company has initiated the process to update and complete its audited financial reporting requirements. The estimate is to have the process completed within 45-60 days.

Leadership: The Company is focused on engaging proven industry veterans to assist in executing its growth strategy and is pleased to announce a key addition to the management team:

Dr. Joelle Vital, MD - Chief Medical Officer: Dr. Vital will spear-head the integration of the center’s staff, concentrate on the recruitment of physician specialists, and oversee treatment protocols. Dr. Vital is a specialist in integrative internal medicine. She received her medical degree from Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla, MX, and completed her residency at Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City. She has been in practice for more than 20 years.

Acquisitions: The Company has been in negotiations with multiple revenue producing healthcare practices. The Company hopes to provide its shareholders with an update regarding those opportunities upon execution of those agreements.

About Patient Access Solutions Inc. ( www.pashealth.com )

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com .

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at http://www.sec.gov .

PASO Investor Relations: Michael Hall Email: michaelhall@alphastreetmedia.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/cloutonthest Website: https://alphastreetmedia.com/



