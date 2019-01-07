Radware to Acquire ShieldSquare for Expansion of Its Cloud Security Portfolio

ShieldSquare’s Cloud-Based Anti-Bot Solutions Help Online Businesses Differentiate Between Human & Non-Human Traffic on Websites, Mobile Applications & APIs

MAHWAH, N.J., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ShieldSquare®, a market-leading bot management solutions provider. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing and regulatory conditions.



/EIN News/ -- ShieldSquare, founded in 2014, is one of the pioneers in the bot mitigation industry. It is one of three recognized solution leaders by Forrester with strong differentiation on the Attack Detection, Threat Research, Reporting, and Analysis categories.

“This acquisition allows us to expand our portfolio with robust bot management solutions that strongly fit our strategic goal to continue and deepen our integrated portfolio, organically and inorganically. Bot management can stand alone as product offerings as well as integrate into our suite of attack mitigation solutions,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware CEO. “We chose ShieldSquare because of their strong technology synergy, advanced machine learning capabilities, and the opportunity to expand Radware’s existing cloud security services. These Bot-Management services along with Radware’s Cloud WAF services offer comprehensive protection of applications. We are excited to welcome the ShieldSquare team into the Radware family.”

Radware will offer ShieldSquare’s leading bot management and mitigation product under the new Radware Bot Manager product line. This new addition to Radware's product portfolio will integrate with Radware's leading attack mitigation solution and together, offer some of the industry’s most advanced protection from emerging and automated attacks.

“More than 50% of the Internet traffic today comes from bots, and while we’ve seen an increase in bot-based attacks in recent years, ‘good’ bots still play an important role in applications’ operations,” said David Aviv, Radware Chief Technology Officer. “As such, organizations need to look for bot management solutions that not only effectively detect and mitigate bot attacks, but also can accurately distinguish between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ bots in real-time.”

The new solutions enhance Radware’s existing industry-leading cloud security protection to cover more crafted e-commerce attacks affecting emerging problems such as, Data harvesting and Scraping Attacks; Account creation and Account Takeover Attacks; Denial of Inventory, Application DDoS & Brute Force Attacks, Brand Image / Reputation Attacks.

