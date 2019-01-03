UAW Files Suit Against GM

The UAW has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against General Motors for breach of labor contract. The suit requests that the court order GM to transfer seniority union members to the Fort Wayne, Ind., Assembly Plant in keeping with the contractual agreement between the parties. GM is currently circumventing the agreement by using temporary employees.

There are approximately 1,000 seniority employees on layoff nationwide, including 690 employees laid off at the Lordstown Ohio Assembly Plant, many of whom have applied to transfer to openings at the Fort Wayne Plant.

“UAW members negotiated a binding agreement and we expect General Motors to follow the contract they agreed to and GM members ratified,” said Terry Dittes, UAW Vice President, Director GM Department.

