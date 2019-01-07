ITRI Shines at CES 2019 Unveiled in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Taiwan’s largest and one of the world’s leading high-tech applied research institutions, demonstrated its innovative applications at CES 2019 Unveiled in Las Vegas on January 6, 2019, drawing the attention from international media such as Reuters TV, Voice of America, Tech Guide, and Indiantelevision.com. CES Unveiled is an official press event of CES that brings together key players in the tech industry and influential media from all over the world. This year, it hosts 1,500 global media and features the latest innovation showcase from over 220 tech companies.



ITRI demonstrated the Hybrid Power Drone with High Payload and Duration and the Portable UVC LED Water Sterilizer System at CES 2019 Unveiled Las Vegas.



ITRI’s exhibits at CES 2019 Unveiled Las Vegas received great media attention.





/EIN News/ -- The tech innovations ITRI exhibited at the event revealed its advanced R&D capability and the determination to solve problems for industry and society. Among them are the two CES 2019 Innovation Award Honorees: the Hybrid Power Drone with High Payload and Duration and ITRI spinoff ELECLEAN’s disinfectant spray. Both have shown their excellence in engineering, aesthetic, and design qualities, user value, and positive impact to quality of life, putting themselves on par with global players such as iRobot and Honeywell—honorees alike in the Robotics and Drones and Home Appliances categories respectively. The other highlight is the Portable UVC LED Water Sterilizer System, a 2018 R&D 100 Award winner honored for its novel way to produce clean drinking water.

Tech Guide Editor Stephen Fenech, one of Australia's most respected tech journalists, was impressed by the applications of the Hybrid Power Drone with High Payload and Duration in utility inspection, agriculture and emergency rescue. He believes the technology can be very useful for emergency supply delivery or air drops.

Anil Wanvari from Indisntelevision.com, India's most widely read online media, advertising, marketing and satellite television resource, commented that the Portable UVC LED Water Sterilizer System would be perfect for use in India, where access to clean drinking water is limited. He stressed that the mobility and solar battery design of the sterilizer can satisfy the market demand.

ITRI’s Highlights at CES 2019

Hybrid Power Drone with High Payload and Duration

ITRI’s Hybrid Power Drone with High Payload and Duration is an octocopter that can hover up to 45 minutes at 30 kg payload, which is over three times the endurance of a drone powered solely by lithium battery. This technology solves the problem of insufficient duration and payload for multi-rotor drones and can be applied to a variety of commercial uses. The drone can even carry granular fertilizers, proving its capabilities as an advanced agricultural drone for plant protection. With highly efficient electric propulsion and fault-tolerant autopilot, it can perform robust delivery service and long range infrastructure inspection as well.

ELECLEAN Disinfectant Spray

ITRI’s spinoff ELECLEAN developed a portable device that uses water to produce a disinfectant to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses such as H1N1 Virus and Enterovirus. It uses the world’s first nano-catalysis electrochemical technology to convert water molecules into reactive oxygen species (ROS) in 15 minutes. Without adding chemicals, the device alleviates the need for preservatives, stabilizers, or scents that are common in conventional disinfectants, and can be applied for multiple purposes including disinfecting surfaces, cleaning hands, or sanitizing pets.

Portable UVC LED Water Sterilizer System

ITRI’s Portable UVC LED Water Sterilizer System is developed to ensure clean drinking water supply and avoid the risks caused by contaminated water. It can provide immediate water sterilization by killing 99.9% of bacteria such as E.coli in the water. The system uses UV LED as the light source and reduces the module volume by 1/3, compared to a mercury lamp sterilizer. The system features small size, low energy consumption, and a longer lifespan.

Visiting Information:

Venue: 20636 South Hall 1, LVCC (Taiwan Excellence)

Date: 1/8-1/11, 2019

Video of ITRI’s highlights at CES 2019 is available here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GT8E_6dwOJA

Find fact sheets of ITRI’s technologies at: https://www.tradeshownews.com/events/CES-2019/itri/

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world’s leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. It focuses on the fields of Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment.

Over the years, ITRI has incubated over 270 innovative companies, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote opportunities for international cooperation around the world. For more information, please visit: http://www.itri.org/eng .

Media Contact

Yvonne Liu

Office of Marketing Communications, ITRI

+886-3-591-9154

yvonne.liu@itri.org.tw

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f547c41-bbad-4de7-9a80-623ed03991e4

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f483e401-8ae1-4e2f-8b13-1870a1bdeff6



