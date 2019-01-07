HP Opens CES 2019 with Stunning Displays, PCs, and Security Innovations

Showcases amazing new experiences for changing workplaces, modern lifestyles, and immersive gaming

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at CES 2019, HP introduced a series of bold new product innovations thoughtfully designed for the changing ways people live, work, and play.

HP’s latest products provide powerful new ways for customers to connect, create, and compete – including a stunning new AMOLED display on its premium Spectre x360 15; a lineup of new Elite innovations featuring the next generation of the award-winning Sure View privacy screen; and, the jaw-dropping OMEN X Emperium 65 with Soundbar.

“This is an exciting era of PC innovation, fueled by amazing new experiences across all aspects of our lives. HP is leading the category into the future with beautifully designed devices that reflect personal style, incredibly immersive displays that bring computing to life in vivid detail, and next-level performance, versatility and security that empowers people to connect with confidence from anywhere, anytime,” said Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “Whether it’s the beauty of our Spectre lineup and the world’s first 15-inch laptop with an AMOLED display, the industry-leading security features of our latest Elite innovations, or the game-changing additions to our OMEN ecosystem, HP’s CES 2019 lineup is reinventing possibilities for our customers.”

Technology Fueling Modern Lifestyles

As consumers demand devices that proudly express their personal style and offer greater flexibility and performance, HP debuted new design and display innovations within its award-winning Spectre lineup. With 97 percent of customers finding high resolution devices as the most appealing feature on a device7, the HP Spectre x360 15 will be the world’s first laptop with an AMOLED display1, delivering an exceptional display to a dramatically redesigned premium PC . In addition, the award-winning HP Spectre Folio continues to deliver a bold new design aesthetic for PCs in Bordeaux Burgundy and with an optional 4K display8, both options now available exclusively via HP.com.

HP also unveiled a new line of Pavilion displays that immerse users in whatever they are creating or watching. The HP Pavilion 27 Quantum Dot is the world’s first Quantum Dot on glass display2, offering over a billion viewable colors. The HP Pavilion 27 FHD offers a variety of unique features including built-in B&O audio and a pop-up privacy camera, and the HP Pavilion 32 QHD is a dynamic display with immersive QHD resolution and stunning vantage points from almost any angle.

In addition to its PC and display innovations, HP announced complementary accessories. A new, ultra-slim HP ENVY USB-C™ Hub enables pass-through charging to your notebook with two USB-A charging ports as well as an HDMI 2.0 port with 4K resolution support. The company also introduced HP 15.6 Odyssey Backpack, designed for carrying HP laptops in style and available in three geometric color patterns.

Creating the Workplace of the Future

The way people work is changing with more open environments and connections from more places outside the office. Security is more important than ever to protect devices, identity, and data.

As part of this changing landscape, HP unveiled a more secure vision for the workplace of the future with the introduction of the third generation of its immensely popular HP Sure View integrated privacy screen9. New Elite products featuring HP Sure View Gen3 allow new ways of working while protecting sensitive information on the go, at desks, and around the office.

New products include the HP EliteBook x360 830 G5, the world’s brightest business convertible3, bringing x360 versatility mainstream for on-the-go workers. The HP EliteDisplay E243p Sure View Monitor is the world’s first display with an integrated privacy screen4 and instantly creates privacy in open workspaces. The HP EliteOne 800 AiO G5 is the world’s first AiO with an integrated privacy screen5 and packs desktop discrete graphics performance into a space-saving, sleek design.

Enabling Immersive Gaming Experiences

Today’s competitive gamer demands the newest cutting-edge innovations, with 97 percent of performance gamers purchasing devices that are easily upgradeable10, and 71 percent of laptop gamers often connecting to a large screen11. Understanding these key customer insights is what drives OMEN by HP to deliver bold and exciting industry firsts that take gaming to new heights.

The OMEN X Emperium 65 Big Format Gaming Display with NVIDIA G-SYNC® HDR is the world’s first big format gaming display with a soundbar12, taking the living room gaming experience to new and incredible places with a whopping 144 Hz refresh rate13. The display also features the CES Innovation Award-winning OMEN X Emperium Soundbar, the world’s first big format gaming display with a soundbar14. This 120 W marvel of technology comes with LOFAR™ Low Frequency Array, VRT™ Vibration Reduction Technology, and a three-way stereo crossover system – which when combined, negate the need for a separate subwoofer.

HP is also updating two of its best-selling OMEN PCs to take advantage of the newest technology available. The latest OMEN 15 Laptop now boasts the option for the world’s first gaming laptop with a 240 Hz display6, the addition of NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 20-series GPUs that delivers a whole new way to experience gaming on-the-go, and optional 802.11ax Wi-Fi15. The newest version of the OMEN Obelisk Desktop goes into overdrive with performance to handle the most rigorous games available. Now capable of up to 64GB of HyperX® Memory, up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™2080 Ti graphics, up to a 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-9900K CPU16, Dual SSD w/ RAID0, and liquid cooling, the OMEN Obelisk is ready for anything.

Pricing and Availability17

The HP Spectre x360 15 with AMOLED display is expected to be available in March. Pricing will be confirmed closer to availability.

The HP Spectre Folio in burgundy is now available through HP.com for a starting price of $1,309.99.

The HP Pavilion 27 FHD Display is expected to be available in March for $329.

The Pavilion 27 Quantum Dot Display is expected to be available in March for $399.

The HP Pavilion 32 QHD Display is expected to be available in June for a starting price of $379.99.

The HP EliteBook x360 830 G5 is expected to be available in March. Pricing will be confirmed closer to availability.

The HP EliteDisplay E243p Sure View Monitor is expected to be available in February for $379.99.

The HP EliteOne 800 AiO G5 take advantage of newest technology available] to [take advantage of the newest technology available] is expected to be available in June. Pricing will be confirmed closer to availability.

The OMEN X Emperium 65 with Soundbar is expected to be available in February for a starting price of $4,999.

The refreshed OMEN 15 Laptop is expected to be available in February for a starting price of $1,369.99.

The OMEN 15 Laptop that includes the optional world’s first 240Hz display is expected to be available in July.

The refreshed OMEN Obelisk Desktop is expected to be available in March for a starting price of $2,249.99.

The HP 15.6 Odyssey Backpack is expected to be available in March for a starting price of $69.99.

The HP ENVY USB-C Hub is expected to be available in March for a starting price of $79.99.

For more information on other exciting announcements coming from HP during CES 2019, please visit the AMD and NVIDIA press rooms .

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

1 Based on 15-inch laptops shipped with Samsung’s AMOLED display technology as of 01/07/2019.

2 Based on Samsung's Quantum Dot technology as of 1/7/2019, currently available in-market.

3 Based on 8th Gen Intel® based business convertibles with Intel® Core™ i U series processor, Windows Pro OS, vPro™ and a convertible nondetachable design with 1000 Nits as of 1/7/2019.

4 Based on currently available, in-market 23.8-inch displays, as of January 2019 having a physically embedded, hardware-based privacy screen that can be switched off for privacy mode and on for share mode.

5 Based on currently available, in-market AiO PCs, as of December 2018 having physically embedded, hardware-based privacy screens.

6 Based on gaming laptops available in-market as of 01/07/2019. Clamshell gaming laptops defined as laptops with Nvidia GTX or Nvidia RTX or AMD R9 or AMD RX470 and above graphics.

7 HP Research: Source IDC Consumerscape 360 2018, Premium Buyers.

8 4K content required to view full 4K images.

9 HP Sure View Gen3 integrated privacy screen is an optional feature that must be configured at the factory. It is only available on non-touch models and is designed to function in landscape orientation.

10 Internal HP Research: Source: Gaming Brands and Behavior, February 2016.

11 HP Sauron Internal Study Data.

12 Compared to all gaming displays measured diagonally with NVIDIA G-SYNC® HDR as of 1/7/2019.

13 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.

14 Based on soundbar built into the PC and big format display with 64.5-inch or larger viewing area as of 1/7/2019.

15 Wireless access point and Internet service required. Availability of public wireless access points limited. The specifications for the 802.11ax WLAN are draft specifications and are not final. If the final specifications differ from the draft specifications, it may affect the ability of the notebook to communicate with other 802.11ax WLAN devices.

16 Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance.

17 Pricing from HP.com, subject to change without notice. See Best Buy for pricing details.

Jenni Balthrop, HP (consumer) jenni.balthrop@hp.com Christina Wahl, HP (commercial) Christina.wahl@hp.com Dane Dyche, HP (gaming) dane.dyche@hp.com



