NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Is Here: Next-Gen Gaming Takes Off

Priced at $349, RTX 2060 Delivers Amazing Graphics with Ray Tracing and AI to Tens of Millions PC Gamers; Global Availability Jan. 15

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES -- NVIDIA today announced the NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2060, putting revolutionary Turing architecture GPUs within the reach of tens of millions PC gamers worldwide.



The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU puts the revolutionary Turing architecture within the reach of tens of millions PC gamers worldwide, delivering exceptional performance on modern games, and priced at $349.





/EIN News/ -- The RTX 2060 GPU delivers exceptional performance on modern games, with graphics enhanced by ray tracing and AI capabilities. Priced at $349, RTX 2060 delivers new levels of performance and features previously available only in high-end gaming GPUs.

The RTX 2060 is 60 percent faster on current titles than the prior-generation GTX 1060, NVIDIA’s most popular GPU, and beats the gameplay of the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti.(1) With Turing’s RT Cores and Tensor Cores, it can run Battlefield V with ray tracing at 60 frames per second.

The RTX 2060 will be available globally starting Jan. 15 from every major OEM, system builder and graphics card partner.

“Next-gen gaming starts today for tens of millions of gamers everywhere,” said NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang, who unveiled the RTX 2060 at the start of the CES tradeshow. “Desktop gamers are demanding, and the RTX 2060 sets a new standard — an unbeatable price, extraordinary performance and real-time ray tracing that blurs the distinction between movies and games. This is a great moment for gamers and our industry.”

Power of Turing

The RTX 2060 features a major upgrade of the core streaming multiprocessor to more efficiently handle the compute-heavy workloads of modern games. It supports concurrent execution of floating point and integer operations, adaptive shading technology and a new unified memory architecture with twice the cache of its predecessor. Modern games can utilize these features to achieve up to 2x the performance of the GTX 1060 GPU.

The RTX 2060 comes equipped with 6GB of GDDR6 memory and 240 Tensor Cores that can deliver 52 teraflops of deep learning horsepower, which can improve gaming performance through a feature known as Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS).

DLSS leverages a deep neural network to extract multidimensional features of the rendered scene and intelligently combine details from multiple frames to construct a high-quality final image. The result is a clear, crisp image with similar quality as traditional rendering, but with higher performance.

Battlefield V with DLSS Coming Soon

Electronic Arts and DICE will shortly release an update to Battlefield V that will incorporate DLSS support, as well as additional optimizations for real-time ray tracing. Pairing DLSS with ray tracing allows gamers to get both amazing performance and ray-traced image quality.

Testing with early builds shows that RTX performance with DLSS and ray tracing simultaneously enabled can provide comparable frame rates to playing with ray tracing disabled.

Powerful Capture and Sharing Tools with GeForce Experience

The RTX 2060 comes with GeForce Experience™ , an application that makes PC gaming more accessible and provides unique, easy-to-use in-game features such as:

NVIDIA Highlights — which automatically captures the best gaming moments. Recently released games with Highlights support include: Deuterium Wars, Dirty Bomb, Dying Light: Bad Blood, Europa (Ring of Elysium), Extopia, GRIP, Hitman 2, Insurgency Sandstorm, Justice, Knives Out PC Plus, Lost Ark, Shadow of Tomb Raider, Switchblade and X-Morph: Defense.

— which automatically captures the best gaming moments. Recently released games with Highlights support include: Deuterium Wars, Dirty Bomb, Dying Light: Bad Blood, Europa (Ring of Elysium), Extopia, GRIP, Hitman 2, Insurgency Sandstorm, Justice, Knives Out PC Plus, Lost Ark, Shadow of Tomb Raider, Switchblade and X-Morph: Defense. NVIDIA Ansel — which lets gamers take stunning in-game photos. Recently released titles with Ansel support include: Deep Rock Galactic, GRIP, Hitman 2, Insurgency Sandstorm, Ride 3 and Shadow of Tomb Raider. Gamers can share their favorite photos and participate in monthly photo contests on Shot with GeForce .

— which lets gamers take stunning in-game photos. Recently released titles with Ansel support include: Deep Rock Galactic, GRIP, Hitman 2, Insurgency Sandstorm, Ride 3 and Shadow of Tomb Raider. Gamers can share their favorite photos and participate in monthly photo contests on . NVIDIA Freestyle — which lets gamers customize their games’ appearance with post-processing technology. The latest filters can convert gameplay or photos into an oil painting or a watercolor, or deliver an appearance that’s right out of a movie or a retro 1980’s look.

Bundle with Anthem, Battlefield V

For a limited time, gamers buying a qualifying GeForce RTX 2060, or a new desktop PC equipped with the RTX 2060, can choose to receive Anthem or Battlefield V. This bundle promotion is available in most regions around the world.

Availability and Pricing

The RTX 2060 will be available beginning Jan. 15 in systems built by Acer, Alienware, Dell, HP and Lenovo, as well as by leading system builders worldwide.

Custom boards, including stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models, will also available starting Jan. 15 from top add-in card providers, including ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac.

A stock-clocked RTX 2060 Founders Edition board — designed and built by NVIDIA — will also be available on that date at www.nvidia.com.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

(1) In a comparison across 23 benchmarks and games at 2560x1440 resolution, the RTX 2060 on average is 60 percent faster than the original GTX 1060. Tests included but are not limited to: Ashes of the Singularity, Battlefield V, Deus Ex: Mankind, The Division, Doom, Fallout 4, Far Cry 5, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Hitman 2, Hitman Pro, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, PUBG, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Sniper Elite 4, Strange Brigade, VRMark, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Wolfenstein II and Unigine Superposition.

