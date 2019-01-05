Western Hemisphere: Swearing in of Venezuela's New National Assembly President

Today the United States celebrates the swearing-in of the new Executive Board of Venezuela’s National Assembly led by Deputy Juan Guaidó as its President. Chargé d’Affaires James Story attended this important event. The National Assembly is the only legitimate and last remaining democratically elected institution that truly represents the will of the Venezuelan people. This democratic transition is a powerful confirmation of the National Assembly’s unity and commitment to the Venezuelan people above all personal and political concerns.

The National Assembly should inspire hope in the Venezuelan people for a peaceful, prosperous, and democratic future, even as the corrupt and authoritarian Maduro regime and its allies seek to deny Venezuelans that right. The United States stands with the National Assembly and all democratic actors in Venezuela in their commitment to defend democracy, human rights, and the 1999 Constitution. We join their call for a democratic solution that returns Venezuela to democracy, stability, and prosperity.

We thank all those nations that have stepped forward to applaud the National Assembly’s peaceful transition and rebuke Nicolas Maduro and his brutal regime through economic and diplomatic initiatives. Every nation must take strong action to help the Venezuelan people reclaim their democracy.