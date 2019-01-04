CORRECTING and REPLACING – Mobi724 Global Solutions Announces Private Placement Financing

The press release published at 3:45 p.m. EST on January 4, 2019, is corrected and amended.

Set out below is the corrected press release in its entirety.

MONTREAL, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc. (“MOBI724” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:MOS) (OTCQB:MOBIF), a global Fintech company offering a fully integrated suite of multiple Card-Linked Offers and Rewards (“CLO&R”), Digital Marketing and Business Intelligence (“DMBI”) and Payment Solutions (“Payment”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") offering of up to 19,230,769 common shares ("Shares") at a price of $0.065 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,250,000 and offering of non-secured convertible debentures of up to $1,250,000 (“Debentures”) convertible into Shares at a conversion price of $0.15 per Share. The Debentures will mature 24 months following their issuance and will bear interest at a rate of 12% per annum. The Private Placement is comprised of 50% Shares and 50% Debentures.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to finance ongoing obligations of the Company and general working capital.

Completion of the Private Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory four month hold period.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Private Placement.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

/EIN News/ -- “We enable smart transactions anywhere.”

MOBI724, a global Fintech company, offers a fully integrated suite of multiple Card-Linked Offers and Rewards, Digital Marketing and Business Intelligence and Payment Solutions (including a mobile EMV compliant payment platform), which work with any payment card, on any mobile device and at any Point of Sale. MOBI724 provides turnkey solutions for card associations, card issuers, banks, retailers, manufacturers, offer providers, to create, manage, deliver and track and measure incentive campaigns worldwide in real time. The company captures value from big data to deliver seamless and personalized user experiences for the benefits of all parties in the ecosystem. MOBI724 headquarters are in Montreal, Canada, and the company presently has operations in North and Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia Pacific.

Legal Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document, including those which express management expectations or estimations with regard to the Company’s future performance, constitute “forward-looking statements” as understood by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are, of necessity, based on a certain number of estimates and hypotheses; while management considers these to be accurate at the time they are expressed, they are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and risks on the commercial, economic and competitive levels. We advise readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other known and unknown factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to not rely unduly on the forward-looking statements. This advisory applies to all forward-looking statements, whether expressed orally or in writing, attributed to the Company or to any individual expressing them in the name of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or other circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States.

For further information, please visit www.MOBI724.com or contact:



Investor Relations:

Mr. George Aizpurua

Vice-President, Communications

First Canadian Capital Corp.

T: 647-500-2389/416-742-5600; E: gaizpurua@firstcanadiancapital.com

Ms. Rachel Girard, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc.

T: 514-394-5200; E: IR@mobi724.com



