Larson Electronics LLC Releases 115V High Intensity Natural Gas Infrared Heater for Indoor Use

The Larson Electronics GAU-NIL-175K-115V is a natural gas infrared heater that produces 175,000 BTUs of infrared energy to heat indoor locations and operates on 115V 60Hz. This unit features a special linear infrared lens that offers focused heating and is more efficient at warming than traditional convection heaters. This infrared heater is recommended for indoor use only and should not be used with speed-control equipment or VFDs. This natural gas heater weighs just 40 pounds and is designed for fixed surface mounting.

“Infrared heaters are very efficient and more cost effective than regular convection heaters,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “These heaters are also capable of warming objects as well as the air.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

