2019 Wellness Goals with Terra Wellington

Editor in Chief of SimpleMomsGuide.com, Terra Wellington, Shares Tips on Setting Positive Goals in the New Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With every New Year, there’s a chance for a new start. And with healthy living, there’s often goals to eat right, get exercise, and feel better overall. Recently, Terra Wellington, Editor-in-Chief of SimpleMomsGuide.com, teamed with YourUpdate TV to discuss tips on positive goal setting in 2019.



Cruising Into 2019

One of the top trends of 2019 is travel. It can help people disconnect from the wired world, relax and de-stress, helping both body and mind to rejuvenate. One great option? Cruising.

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced a first-time offer that takes care of everything you need. Named ‘Take All Six’, passengers can enjoy free shore excursions, free or reduced airfare, free beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi packages. Bring the whole family, with the third and fourth guests in a stateroom, sailing for free.

Setting and Achieving Goals

The New Year often brings lofty resolutions, which can be difficult to maintain. Here are some tips to help you achieve those goals.

First, write down your goal. Also, tell someone else about your goal so that you’re held accountable.

One helpful tool is the meditation app Headspace. With nearly 1,000 hours of meditation and mindfulness content including topics like Mindful Eating, Happiness, or Coping with Cravings, Headspace can help make your resolutions stick.

Eating Well in the New Year

It’s always a good idea to add more vegetables and plant-based food into your diet, which is easier when you prepare foods at home. With the help of some innovative technology, healthy home-cooking is easier than ever.

LG has a smart Wi-Fi enabled gas and electric oven ranges with ProBake Convection lineup. This means you’ll have optimal heat distribution to have even baking and cooking results every time, to truly cook like a boss. You can save time with its 10-minute EasyClean technology and also sync with the LG SmartThinQ® phone app to get your meal started faster from anywhere in the house or on-the-go. It even works with voice commands from Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and smart kitchen apps like Innit, SideChef and Drop.

Healthcare and Wellness in 2019

75 percent of consumers now say that technology is important to managing their health . In 2019, you can look to wellness apps to help you manage and improve many areas of your life.

A great example of this is Freedom 365’s Virtual Addiction Recovery System created by 28-year sober Brian McAlister. It helps individuals who struggle with addiction. It’s affordable, available 24/7, and helps you set the foundation for long-term recovery, not just sobriety. There’s 500 interactive videos and relapse prevention tools to help you get through the moments when you want to give up.

About Terra Wellington:

Actress and TV personality Terra Wellington regularly appears on morning TV and radio programs across the nation to talk about healthy living and environmental issues. She is the editor-in-chief at SimpleMomsGuide.com, a lifestyle site for busy moms that gives inspiration and how-to’s for food and everyday healthy living. She is also the author of The Mom’s Guide to Growing Your Family Green: Saving the Earth Begins at Home.

