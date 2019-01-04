Netsurion to Demonstrate the Next Version of SD-Branch Solution in Live Webcast

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion , a leading provider of managed network connectivity, security and compliance solutions, announced that Netsurion’s Vice President of Product John Ayers and his team will be hosting a live webcast on Wednesday, January 9th at 1:00 PM EST. This webcast will feature a live demonstration of their updated SD-Branch solution, Netsurion BranchSDO and will reveal key updates including a new UI for BranchSDO Orchestrator, the cloud-based management console for the solution.



/EIN News/ -- Netsurion BranchSDO combines powerful edge devices and cloud orchestration, along with next-gen security, cellular failover and Wi-Fi to effectively deliver secure and resilient network connectivity for branch locations. BranchSDO also includes an enhanced management dashboard, managed switch and access points for network expansion, and powerful multi-tenant management.

During this webcast, participants will learn:

How to navigate and use Netsurion BranchSDO

About the new Orchestrator and its key functions

About key benefits for end-users and managed IT service providers

To register, see the details below.

Who: Netsurion VP of Product John Ayers and his team

What: “Battle IT Technology Sprawl with SD-Branch” live-video webcast

When: Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM EST

Register: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1697221937093551115?source=PR

About Netsurion

Netsurion powers secure and agile networks for highly distributed and small-to-medium enterprises and the IT providers that serve them. In such environments, the convergence of threat protection and network management are driving the need for greater interoperability between the NOC (network operations center) and the SOC (security operations center) as well as solutions that fuse technology and service to achieve optimal results. To this end, Netsurion has converged purpose-built network hardware, innovative security software, and flexible managed services. Netsurion’s SD-Branch solution, BranchSDO, is a comprehensive network management and security solution consisting of SD-WAN, next-gen security, cellular, Wi-Fi, and PCI DSS compliance tools and support. At the heart of the solution is the CXD, Netsurion’s SD-WAN edge appliance. Netsurion’s Security Operations solution, EventTracker, delivers advanced threat protection and compliance benefits in a variety of deployment options: a SIEM platform, a co-managed SIEM service with 24/7 SOC, and a managed SIEM for MSPs.

www.netsurion.com , Twitter: @Netsurion

