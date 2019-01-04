First Serve’s “Tennis Ball and ATP Pro Am” at the Delray Beach Open February 16 & 17 will support local child mentoring programs

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Serve , a non-profit organization established in 1993 to enhance the lives of local children, has teamed with the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com for the inaugural “Tennis Ball and ATP Pro Am,” taking place February 16 & 17. First Serve students are taught self-awareness, mindfulness, compassion and sportsmanship through peer mentoring, sports, and education.



First Serve pays, equips and trains high school seniors to mentor kids from their own communities, thus further strengthening the communities in which they work and helping both mentors and mentees develop into the best versions of themselves.

The Tennis Ball and ATP Pro Am will include dinner and open bar with live entertainment followed by box seats at the Team World vs. Team Americas ATP Champions Tour matches on the evening of Saturday, February 16. The First Serve ATP Pro Am tournament, on Sunday, February 17, feature 12 teams, comprised of an amateur and an ATP professional player.

“We are thrilled about this powerful partnership with the Delray Beach Open and the opportunity for tennis enthusiasts to participate in the ATP Pro Am and to enjoy world-class tennis while supporting our important mission,” said Paul Van Der Grift, president of First Serve’s Board of Directors. “We partner with the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office to support local children through our innovative mentoring programs.”

"We are so proud to partner with First Serve and to help further its mission to mentor kids in the community," said Mark Baron, founder of the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com. "By bringing First Serve to the Delray Beach Open, we hope to generate additional support and awareness for the organization in South Palm Beach County. We look forward to working with First Serve in the years to come."

Tickets for the Tennis Ball are $500. Tickets may be purchased at www.firstserveusa.org , emailing Events@thebuzzagency.net or by calling 561.702.7471. Contact Sonny Maken at First Serve directly for sponsorship opportunities or to participate in the ATP Pro Am at Sonny@firstserveusa.org or at 561.767.0220.

For more information on First Serve, please visit firstserveusa.org, call 561.701.1799 or follow at: : facebook.com/firstserveusa or on Instagram @firstserveusa

CONTACT: Elizabeth Kelley Grace

Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net , 561.702.7471







